Defence Minister Anita Anand speaks at CFB Trenton on Monday.

Canada will send dozens of additional personnel carriers to the Ukrainian military, Defence Minister Anita Anand (Oakville, ON) announced Wednesday morning in Kyiv.

"During today’s productive visit to Kyiv, I met with Ukrainian officials including my friend and colleague, Minister Reznikov, to learn about Ukraine’s most pressing security needs, and to reaffirm Canada’s steadfast support," Anand said. "Today’s donation of 200 armoured vehicles demonstrates our continued commitment to the security of the Ukrainian people.”

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Barron Not Barron
Barron Not Barron

One can only wonder how inept is that Ukrainian army, since it has been given billions of dollars, state of the art equipment, and they still can't win the "war".

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

Last Jan/Feb the Liberals and NDP wanted to use military force including tanks against Canadian citizens. Our military said no.

I'm guessing the Canadian government figured if the Canadian military isn't going to use APC's and tanks against peaceful citizens they will send that equipment to a country whose military will have no such qualms?

Big104
Big104

Trudeau's "Canada Last" policy is in full swing!

Major Tom
Major Tom

How about a donation to veterans or Canadians that are suffering? How about fixing health care and rebuilding our own military?

