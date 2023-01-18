Canada will send dozens of additional personnel carriers to the Ukrainian military, Defence Minister Anita Anand (Oakville, ON) announced Wednesday morning in Kyiv.
"During today’s productive visit to Kyiv, I met with Ukrainian officials including my friend and colleague, Minister Reznikov, to learn about Ukraine’s most pressing security needs, and to reaffirm Canada’s steadfast support," Anand said. "Today’s donation of 200 armoured vehicles demonstrates our continued commitment to the security of the Ukrainian people.”
Canada will donate an additional 200 Senator armoured personnel carriers (APCs), which are manufactured by the company Roshel, based out of Mississauga, ON. The donation is valued at over $90 million, and is part of an additional $500 million in military aid promised in November by the Liberal government.
Back in May 2022, Canada donated a combination of eight commercial pattern armoured vehicles and Senator APCs to Ukraine, which it also purchased from Roshel.
According to a press release from the Department of National Defence, Senator APCs are easily maneuverable and adaptable vehicles that allow for the safe transport of personnel and equipment, and medical evacuations. Roshel's website describes the vehicle as being capable of stopping most small arms from penetrating, making it the highest available protection for civilian-grade armoured vehicles.
The donation of the APCs comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy renews calls for its allies to send tanks to help win its fight against Russia. But earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, QC) said now was not the time for Canada to send tanks to Ukraine.
"We've sent a huge slew of different types of weapons, including an air-defence system. We will look at all the requests from Ukraine but we're not there yet for the Leopard 2 tanks," Trudeau said while speaking to reporters in Saskatoon, SK.
For Canada to send its Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, it would first need permission from the German government. Germany, which manufactures the Leopard 2, does not allow countries that purchased the equipment to export them to third countries.
Anand’s announcement also comes just a week after Canada purchased a $400-million National Advanced Surface-tp-Air Missile System from the United States as a gift to Ukraine. Both the missile system and the APCs represent the fulfillment of an additional $500 million in military aid pledged by the Liberal government last year.
Since the beginning of 2022, Canada has given more than $5 billion in direct financial, military, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
One can only wonder how inept is that Ukrainian army, since it has been given billions of dollars, state of the art equipment, and they still can't win the "war".
Last Jan/Feb the Liberals and NDP wanted to use military force including tanks against Canadian citizens. Our military said no.
I'm guessing the Canadian government figured if the Canadian military isn't going to use APC's and tanks against peaceful citizens they will send that equipment to a country whose military will have no such qualms?
Trudeau's "Canada Last" policy is in full swing!
How about a donation to veterans or Canadians that are suffering? How about fixing health care and rebuilding our own military?
