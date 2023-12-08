News

Canada-wide salmonella outbreak from cantaloupe leaves five people dead, 129 affected

Canada-wide salmonella outbreak from cantaloupe leaves five people dead, 129 affected
Canada-wide salmonella outbreak from cantaloupe leaves five people dead, 129 affectedCourtesy Medical News Today
Loading content, please wait...
Ontario
Quebec
Public Health Agency Of Canada
Salmonella outbreak

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news