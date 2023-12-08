Canada-wide salmonella outbreak from cantaloupe leaves five people dead, 129 affected

An outbreak of salmonella from cantaloupe brands Malichita and Rudy is affecting Canadians across six provinces, with five dead and 129 cases reported thus far. Almost half of those infected are over the age of 65, ranging up to a 100-year-old patient, while one-third are under five years old, including infants. People started to get sick between mid-October and mid-November, with 44 people in hospital and one person dead at that time. After December 1, there was a sharp increase in cases reported. Both contaminated cantaloupe brands have been recalled; the Malichita was sold between October 11 and November 14 and the Rudy between October 10 and November 24. Quebec is the most affected province, going from 35 infections to 91 within one week. There have been 17 cases reported in Ontario, 15 in British Columbia, two in New Brunswick, two on Prince Edward Island and two in Newfoundland and Labrador.The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) gave updates regarding the outbreak on Thursday. "People who are infected with salmonella bacteria can spread salmonella to other people several days to several weeks after they have become infected, even if they don't have symptoms," PHAC wrote on its website, warning Canadians not to buy the specified brands. Symptoms of salmonella, a bacterial infection that usually contaminates poultry and meat but sometimes fruits and vegetables, manifest as fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and headaches.“If you are unable to verify the brand of cantaloupe, or if your produce is part of the (Canadian Food Inspection Agency) recalls, it is recommended to throw it out," PHAC said.In the United States three people have died from the outbreak, with 230 total reported cases across 38 states.