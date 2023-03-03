Canada’s federal delegation to the last climate conference burned through $622,000 in air fares, accounts show. According to Blacklock's Reporter, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault called the meeting in Egypt “the next step forward for climate ambition.”
“Financials reflect the costs incurred by various government departments recorded in the system as of November 21,” Guilbeault wrote in an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the Commons. “Therefore the amounts do not reflect final costs.”
Guilbeault led a 266-member Canadian delegation to the United Nations Conference on Climate Change in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt last November 6 to 18th. Staff from the Department of Environment numbered 53.
Records put incomplete expenses for the entire delegation at $1.8 million including a million for hotel charges, $622,000 for air fares and $27,000 on meals. “The federal government only covers costs for federal employees and some indigenous representatives, youth and civil service representatives,” Guilbeault reported to Parliament. “Most delegates cover their own costs.”
The next UN climate meeting will be held this November 30 in Dubai. “We are fully committed to taking stronger actions to limit the effects of climate change,” Guilbeault earlier told reporters. “We must all work together.”
Federal agencies to date have not disclosed all costs of attendance at a 2021 climate conference in Glasgow. Guilbeault spent $11,426 on air fare. A climate crisis was an “inescapable reality,” he said at the time.
“Climate change can no longer be considered a future threat,” said Guilbeault. “It is upon us. From droughts to wildfires to shoreline erosion and floods, Canadians are already feeling the effects.”
Delegates to the earlier Glasgow conference included Deputy Finance Minister Michael Sabia who billed $13,655 to attend the final three days of the meeting. Sabia in public speeches urged Canadians to think about climate change.
“It is important to make a positive contribution to what I think is a massive issue facing humanity, climate change,” said Sabia. The deputy in 2018 remarks attributed catastrophes to global warming.
“We see its impact every day,” said Sabia. “Heat waves and drought in Europe, this summer record temperatures of 33 degrees Celsius north of the Arctic Circle, deadly hurricanes, floods, wildfires that were the largest in the history of the state of California.”
Canada “must meet its greenhouse gas emissions to build a cleaner and more prosperous economy for the future,” Sabia told reporters in 2020. “The evidence is there.”
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(8) comments
Regardless of opinions on climate change, the key to the article appears to be why
it takes close to the equivalent of a fleet of airplanes to transport a group that wants to discuss ways to mitigate climate change. Not even considering the travel concerns, what would the 'carbon footprint' be for these all expense taxpayer paid junkets by alleged environmental overseers?
A difficult to accept concept is the blatant hypocrisy and arrogant indifference to critical thinking and objectively reasoning Canadians. Perhaps the Liberal/subNDP and others attached to these parties are simply aware that these aren't the Canadians who will be voting for them in any event.
So they can run the whole country with zoom meetings, because of a pandemic, but must pollute the planet to attend a climate change conference in person because polluting the planet is more important than running the country in person? Literally polluting the planet because Canadian citizens contributed 1.6% to global greenhouse gas to the world, they never mention how much carbon emissions we capture in our forests, farmlands, or marsh areas. Apparently it is more important to pollute the planet in person because we aren't polluting enough. If I light my money on fire in my front yard I will save the planet, because it won't be available for these polluting politicians and bureacrats to fly around the world polluting.
$622,000 for Guilbeault's great Karbon insanity . . . they might as well have burned the money in a campfire . . . completely waste of time & money.
Guilbeault is tilting at windmills . . . pun intended. Not a single friggin clue has ever darkened this fools door.
Lets ask an Expert about CO2 . . . .
Ian Rutherford Plimer is an Australian geologist, professor emeritus of earth sciences at the University of Melbourne, professor of mining geology at the University of Adelaide, and the publisher of 130 scientific papers, six books, who edited the Encyclopedia of Geology.
The volcanic eruption in Iceland. Since its first spewing of volcanic ash, it has, in just FOUR DAYS, NEGATED EVERY SINGLE EFFORT you have made in the past five years to control CO2 emissions on our planet - all of you.
I don't really want to rain on your parade too much, but I should mention that when the volcano Mt Pinatubo erupted in the Philippines in 1991, it spewed out more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere than the entire human race had emitted in all its years on earth.
Yes, folks, Mt Pinatubo was active for over one year - think about it.
Of course, I shouldn't spoil this 'touchy-feely tree-hugging' moment and mention the effect of natural solar and cosmic activity, and the well-recognized 800-year global heating and cooling cycle, which keeps happening despite our completely insignificant efforts to affect climate change.
And I do wish I had a silver lining to this volcanic ash cloud, but the fact of the matter is that the wildfire season across the western USA and Australia this year alone will negate your efforts to reduce carbon in our world for the next two to three years. And it happens every year.
And likely as much if not more for rooms and entertainment...smh..
The illegitimate trudeau regime is comprised entirely of parasites, stealing our money, and wasting it on things that harm us.
That’s an enormous carbon foot print for nothing! If no one else is going to say it, I will, all these flakes should be lined up against the wall and sh*t!
Anthropogenic Global Warming....the great scam started by Canadian Maurice Strong and his crew. 100's of billions have been made off taxpayers globally by a small few. A textbook example of how genuinely stupid, weak-minded and so easily misled the sheeple are. Propaganda 101 at work.
There are none so blind as he who will not see.
The hypocrisy is on display for those who will look and see it. Anyone who buys into the CO2 propaganda is truly seeing only what he/she wishes.
Im not in favor of pollution.... I just don't think pollution and Carbon DiOxide are the same thing.
But the Climate Fanatics want you to think they are the same, and by doing so overlook a multitude of other evils in the environment.
Because the CO2 fanatics don't really care about the planet, they care about controlling humans, and they want us to focus on a demon that must be expunged, even if it costs us our freedom.
