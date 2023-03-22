Alberta saw the largest influx of migrants proportionally in the first three months of 2023 as the country’s population grew by more than a million in a year for the first time on record.
Newly released figures from Statistics Canada — released March 22, 2023 and including updated data from 2022 and Q1 2023 — show that the country’s population grew by 2.7% in 2022, the largest percentage point increase since 1957.
Baby boomers and refugees following the Hungarian Revolution of 1956 were responsible for the 3.3% rise 66 years ago — fast forward to 2022 and immigration from overseas was responsible for 95.9% of the 1,050,110 growth. The country’s population is now estimated to be 39,566,248.
Released only nine days after Premier Danielle Smith re-launched Alberta is Calling, the new figures also show Alberta to be a popular destination for Canadians with more interprovincial migrants than elsewhere in the country, with a net 11,534 increase of the province’s net 41,214 newcomers arriving from other parts of Canada.
The influx continued into the new year, according to Statistics Canada. In Q1 2023, Alberta had the highest rise in terms of percentage of any province across the country, and only Ontario [123,747] had more newcomers than Alberta [45,864] during the three-month period.
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
Mass immigration at this scale is not sustainable. Everyone can see it. But you are not allowed to say anything.
Isn't Roxham Road in Ontario? Guess that's where their getting their numbers.
