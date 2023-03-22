Alberta flag

Courtesy the Fraser Institute

 By Dave Naylor

Alberta saw the largest influx of migrants proportionally in the first three months of 2023 as the country’s population grew by more than a million in a year for the first time on record.

Newly released figures from Statistics Canada — released March 22, 2023 and including updated data from 2022 and Q1 2023 — show that the country’s population grew by 2.7% in 2022, the largest percentage point increase since 1957.

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

