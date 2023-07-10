Canadian comedian the Pleb has called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “effeminate, scrawny, and aging.”
“Pierre Poilievre is younger, stronger and more fit,” tweeted the Pleb.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Canadian comedian the Pleb has called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “effeminate, scrawny, and aging.”
“Pierre Poilievre is younger, stronger and more fit,” tweeted the Pleb.
“It's GAME OVER for Justin Trudeau.”
Justin Trudeau is effeminate, scrawny and agingPierre Poilievre is younger, stronger and more fitIt's GAME OVER for Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/i9Wt9rb8pt— The Pleb 🇨🇦 Reporter (@truckdriverpleb) July 8, 2023
The Pleb followed up by saying Poilievre “did not become a JACKED dime piece overnight.”
He said his journey to become more attractive than Trudeau has been 10 years in the making.
“Absolutely inspirational,” he said.
Pierre Poilievre did not become a JACKED dime piece overnightHis journey towards becoming more attractive than Justin Trudeau has been 10 years in the making Absolutely inspirational pic.twitter.com/ftJlF2QeKD— The Pleb 🇨🇦 Reporter (@truckdriverpleb) July 10, 2023
Canadian social media coordinator Kat Kanada joked about Trudeau’s pose being feminine.
“Yeah, let's go with feminine,” said Kanada.
hahahaha that pose is so...uh feminine. Yeah, let's go with feminine. 😂— Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) July 8, 2023
National Post columnist Chris Selley said they should fight among each other.
“They're going to have to box, aren't they,” said Selley.
They're going to have to box, aren't they https://t.co/gc35djz4eE— Chris Selley (@cselley) July 9, 2023
Poilievre said at the Conservatives’ Stampede Barbecue on Saturday there was a common sense consensus among Liberals and Conservatives for a long time because they supported liberalism.
“What we see with Justin Trudeau today is an entirely different ideological creature,” he said.
He said this is not an extreme form of liberalism, rather, it is the opposite of liberalism.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(3) comments
Pierre Poilievre also went to University and came out with a DEGREE . . .
Justin of course went Twice and managed a Teaching Certificate . . . the Reward for Failure!
JT is too smart to get in the ring with Poilievre. He might get in the ring with D.Smith though :)
Chris Selley, a Liberal shill posing as a journalist for the National Compost, gets his salary subsidies from us the taxpayer via Robbery from the Justin Castro Liberals, I personally think Selley and his thief friends at the compost should maybe show up at some of these events, let’s see how popular that are?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.