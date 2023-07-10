Poilievre and Trudeau

Poilievre and Trudeau 

 Courtesy CPAC

Canadian comedian the Pleb has called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “effeminate, scrawny, and aging.” 

“Pierre Poilievre is younger, stronger and more fit,” tweeted the Pleb. 

Stampede Barbecue

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Pierre Poilievre also went to University and came out with a DEGREE . . .

Justin of course went Twice and managed a Teaching Certificate . . . the Reward for Failure!

psalmon70
psalmon70

JT is too smart to get in the ring with Poilievre. He might get in the ring with D.Smith though :)

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Chris Selley, a Liberal shill posing as a journalist for the National Compost, gets his salary subsidies from us the taxpayer via Robbery from the Justin Castro Liberals, I personally think Selley and his thief friends at the compost should maybe show up at some of these events, let’s see how popular that are?

