Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Chipiuk Law lawyer Eva Chipiuk said Canadian Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam is going against the World Health Organization’s (WHO) definition of health.
“I would argue that the picture of Dr. Tam and her recommendations below conflict with the WHO definition of ‘health’ above,” tweeted Chipiuk.
“How much psychological and social harm is caused simply by Dr. Tam‘s picture, being Canada’s top doctor sitting by herself, in front of a camera with a mask?”
"is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity."
Health Canada received Moderna’s submission for its new COVID-19 vaccine in June. After a thorough, independent review of the evidence, it said it determined the vaccine meets its stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements.
The product label states people five years of age and older should receive one dose, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination history.
