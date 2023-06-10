Canadian soldier

 By Dave Naylor

The department of National Defence found jobseekers think that a recent recruitment campaign is too complicated and seems “a bit desperate,” according to a survey. 

Experts have found that the air force, navy, and army are dealing with a “highly competitive job market” for skilled individuals, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

I've seen a recent advertisement for the Canadian Farces. It shows young people mountain biking and building a flood wall out of sandbags. Only because there is a brief flash of a flag of Canaduh on a camo patch of cloth, can we guess that it is an ad for the Canadian Farces. None of these people are shown using military equipment (not that the CAF has any, after True-dolt, following in his supposed father's footsteps, has let all equipment rust away). Instead, the CAF is portrayed as something like the old 'Katimavik' program of Rocky Waterhole (Trudeau Sr.); there to do sweat equity public service, NOT be defending Canaduh!

Of course True-dolt has called Canaduh, the world's first 'postnational country', so why would he/she/it (inclusivity, doncha know!) bother with defence against any other natiom? Instead, True-dolt politicizes the 'just-us' system and RCMP into his personal Stasi, there to intimidate those who disagree with him!

God save and long live an INDEPENDENT ALBERTA!

The authoritarian True-dolt can remain the 'little emperor' of Laurentia, taking away their rights, at least until they finally wake up and free themselves! Ill Douche True-dolt would do well to remember the ending of the original Il Duce!

Delby
Delby

Who in their right mind would want to join the military after the base conduct of the Liberal/NDP government that debased their leaders and disgraced them during covid? Not to mention the enforcement of the personal demands of those heading the UN, WEF, CDC, etc. through trudeau/singh regarding jab. Leadership of the country doesn't inspire any sane person to put their lives and futures in the way of protecting the incompetent in government and the people who insist on keeping them there.

guest1019
guest1019

Who wants to go fight in Ukraine put your hand up.

