The department of National Defence found jobseekers think that a recent recruitment campaign is too complicated and seems “a bit desperate,” according to a survey.
Experts have found that the air force, navy, and army are dealing with a “highly competitive job market” for skilled individuals, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“The Canadian Armed Forces competes with other Canadian employers for top-quality applicants,” said a department report.
“A highly competitive job market has posed significant challenges for Canadian Armed Forces recruitment initiatives.”
“Promoting the Armed Forces as a first-class professional employer is complex given that the decision to enroll in the military requires extended personal evaluation, both emotional and rational,” said the report Awareness 2023 Recruitment Advertising Campaign. The military aimed to be “an employer of choice” for Canadians under 34, it said.
Researchers tested a “We’re Hiring” campaign with focus groups comprised of young jobseekers. The ad depicted images of faceless young people with technical job titles.
“Most did not know what these jobs were,” wrote researchers.
“Aspects of the images received mixed feedback from participants mainly when it came to the text in the images,” said Advertising Campaign.
“Notably the simplicity of the message ‘We’re Hiring’ was praised by many while some were less fond of this approach, deeming it a bit ‘desperate.’”
“Others felt the job titles may be intimidating or off-putting to potential applicants especially as it was unclear to them whether the Armed Forces would provide training or if the applicant would be required to have specific education or experience to quality for the position,” wrote researchers.
The results were gathered by asking questions to eight focus groups. The government paid $49,878 to Quorus Consulting Group Incorporated to conduct this research.
The military has been short of minimum strength for decades. It requires at least 60,500 regular members fully trained, by an official estimate. Auditors in 2002, 2006 and 2016 found actual strength dwindled from 58,000 to 56,300 members though cabinet kept increasing recruitment targets.
“There is no point in us having a target of 68,000 and continuing to be 4,000 people short,” John Forster, then-deputy defence minister, testified at 2017 hearings of the Commons Public Accounts committee.
“There are some reasons for that. One is our capacity to recruit.”
“It is a challenge,” said Forster.
“It has been a challenge and it continues to be a challenge.”
Last June 6, Defence Minister Anita Anand testified to the Commons Defence committee that the military requires a different strategy to encourage people to volunteer.
“We are in the middle of launching many new initiatives to attract and retain more people in the Canadian Armed Forces,” said Anand.
“We have to make sure we have the right number of people, the right equipment and the right support.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(3) comments
I've seen a recent advertisement for the Canadian Farces. It shows young people mountain biking and building a flood wall out of sandbags. Only because there is a brief flash of a flag of Canaduh on a camo patch of cloth, can we guess that it is an ad for the Canadian Farces. None of these people are shown using military equipment (not that the CAF has any, after True-dolt, following in his supposed father's footsteps, has let all equipment rust away). Instead, the CAF is portrayed as something like the old 'Katimavik' program of Rocky Waterhole (Trudeau Sr.); there to do sweat equity public service, NOT be defending Canaduh!
Of course True-dolt has called Canaduh, the world's first 'postnational country', so why would he/she/it (inclusivity, doncha know!) bother with defence against any other natiom? Instead, True-dolt politicizes the 'just-us' system and RCMP into his personal Stasi, there to intimidate those who disagree with him!
God save and long live an INDEPENDENT ALBERTA!
The authoritarian True-dolt can remain the 'little emperor' of Laurentia, taking away their rights, at least until they finally wake up and free themselves! Ill Douche True-dolt would do well to remember the ending of the original Il Duce!
Who in their right mind would want to join the military after the base conduct of the Liberal/NDP government that debased their leaders and disgraced them during covid? Not to mention the enforcement of the personal demands of those heading the UN, WEF, CDC, etc. through trudeau/singh regarding jab. Leadership of the country doesn't inspire any sane person to put their lives and futures in the way of protecting the incompetent in government and the people who insist on keeping them there.
Who wants to go fight in Ukraine put your hand up.
