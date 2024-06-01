Canadian pensioners abroad received $686 million in 2023

Taxpayers spent more than $686 million on Old Age Security (OAS) cheques for Canadian pensioners living abroad last year, an 11% increase from 2022, according to recently released records. Blacklock's Reporter says the payments were made to 154,678 pensioners residing in countries such as the US, Mexico, and various overseas locations.“These recipients may or may not have non-resident status for tax purposes,” noted the cabinet in an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the Commons. The OAS payments totaled $686,891,898 in 2023, up from $620,834,103 the previous year. These figures were provided in response to a request by Conservative MP John Brassard (Barrie-Innisfil, Ont.), who asked, “With regard to Old Age Security, how many recipients were not residents of Canada for tax purposes in the 2023 tax year?”The majority of pensioners living outside Canada were based in the United States (72,473), followed by Italy (10,535), Greece (9,607), Australia (9,475), Portugal (7,788), Germany (5,888), the United Kingdom (5,178), France (3,673), New Zealand (3,020), Spain (2,539), the Netherlands (1,876), Poland (1,876), Switzerland (1,748), Malta (1,530), Ireland (1,363), and Mexico (1,303).Old Age Security benefits are available to Canadian citizens over the age of 65 who have lived in Canada for at least 20 years since the age of 18, regardless of their current residence. This policy allows beneficiaries to live outside the country while still receiving their payments.The increase in OAS payouts abroad corresponds with the growing number of pensioners within Canada. For the first time in Canadian history, the number of pensioners surpassed the number of children last year. A federal Actuarial Report On The Old Age Security Program recorded 7,663,000 pensioners compared to 7,471,000 children. The report projected that the retirement of baby boomers would continue to drive up program expenditures in the coming decades.Statistics Canada, in a separate 2023 report, identified numerous cities across the country where senior citizens make up more than a quarter of the population. Parksville, B.C., was noted as Canada’s city with the highest proportion of residents over 65 at 44%. Other cities with significant senior populations include Elliot Lake, Ont. (39.5%), Cobourg and Wasaga Beach, Ont. (34%), Hawkesbury, Ont. (32%), Matane, Penticton, Powell River, and Thetford Mines (31%), Courtenay (30%), and Bathurst, Collingwood, Salmon Arm, and Tillsonburg (29%).Among Canada’s capital cities, Victoria had the largest population of seniors at 23%, followed by Québec City (%), Fredericton and Charlottetown (18%, Ottawa, Halifax, and St. John’s (17%), Winnipeg (16.5%), Toronto (16%), Regina (15%), and Edmonton (14.5%).