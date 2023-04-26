The Canadian Taxpayers Federation blasted the decision to use more than $800 million of taxpayers’ money to construct a new arena for the Calgary Flames.
Plans for a replacement arena, community hockey rink, and infrastructure upgrades were announced Tuesday as the project looks set to finally go ahead after years of delay.
However, funding will be split between public and private bodies, with the City of Calgary and Government of Alberta contributing $537 million and $330 million respectively.
The new arena will be owned by the City of Calgary, with the city’s franchises available to use the facilities as and when required. Infrastructure improvements around the Rivers District area are also planned for the area.
“Taxpayers money should not be paying to build new arenas for wealthy sports teams,” said Kris Sims, Alberta director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
“Professional hockey players are paid millions of dollars, and the Flames franchise is worth hundreds of millions — they shouldn’t be taking money from struggling taxpayers.”
An agreement has only been reached in principle at this stage, meaning the province will be required to approve the commitment after the May 29 elections.
“Politicians should not be hitting up the taxpayer to bank roll arenas for big league sports teams,” Sims added.
“The costs for this project ballooned quickly last time around and there’s a huge risk taxpayers will hit with runaway bills on this project.”
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
(4) comments
Well, if push comes to shove, which it does not, no non-100%-available-for-all Albertans should receive one nickle from any taxpayers' funds. That, by the way, includes soooooooo many things, like the orchestras that perform in the Jubilee Auditoriums, and/or any other arts projects that the majority can't afford or are unable to use because of distance/time, etc. Think about it. I can't afford tickets to the Jube, and many cannot afford,. Some would have to drive for hours and hours, then stay overnight, buy meals, extra fuel, etc. Let's just drop funding everything and make everyone miserable. Why pick on a group minority?
The CTF is right. Why are taxpayers subsidizing billionaires whose employees are millionaires? This is not good business. And it is not an investment. It is a dishonest boondoggle and the taxpayer is being fleeced.
The arena will boost all of Calgary and it's not just for hockey. It makes sense for government to cover some of it.
The Province is not funding the Arena
$300 million to fund transportation improvements, land, infrastructure and site enabling costs, including off-site and on-site utility servicing costs, public realm and site clearing/demolition
o $30 million to fund 50% of the community rink
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.