The Canadian Taxpayers Federation blasted the decision to use more than $800 million of taxpayers’ money to construct a new arena for the Calgary Flames.

Plans for a replacement arena, community hockey rink, and infrastructure upgrades were announced Tuesday as the project looks set to finally go ahead after years of delay.

Delby
Delby

Well, if push comes to shove, which it does not, no non-100%-available-for-all Albertans should receive one nickle from any taxpayers' funds. That, by the way, includes soooooooo many things, like the orchestras that perform in the Jubilee Auditoriums, and/or any other arts projects that the majority can't afford or are unable to use because of distance/time, etc. Think about it. I can't afford tickets to the Jube, and many cannot afford,. Some would have to drive for hours and hours, then stay overnight, buy meals, extra fuel, etc. Let's just drop funding everything and make everyone miserable. Why pick on a group minority?

guest399
guest399

The CTF is right. Why are taxpayers subsidizing billionaires whose employees are millionaires? This is not good business. And it is not an investment. It is a dishonest boondoggle and the taxpayer is being fleeced.

rrrefresh
rrrefresh

The arena will boost all of Calgary and it's not just for hockey. It makes sense for government to cover some of it.

JesseLivermore
JesseLivermore

The Province is not funding the Arena

$300 million to fund transportation improvements, land, infrastructure and site enabling costs, including off-site and on-site utility servicing costs, public realm and site clearing/demolition

o $30 million to fund 50% of the community rink

