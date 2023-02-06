Conservative MPs

Conservative MPs Pierre-Paul Hus (left) and Garnett Genuis.

 Courtesy of ParlVu

The Conservatives are calling for Canada's auditor general to investigate the Liberal government's contracted with consulting firm McKinsey & Company, which has past ties to China and the global opioid crisis.

McKinsey has received more than $100 million in government contracts since the Liberals first came to power in 2015.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

MLC
MLC

Rarely in Canadian history has the 'exclusive playground' been so blatant or in such complete disregard (dismissal?) of Canadians. The very concerning part is the support the Liberal/subNDP government is still receiving in spite of an unbelievable history of such corruption.

A very real possibility is that this is only a small visible opening into a vast cavern of self serving greed and self entitlement.

It will be interesting to see how the maneuvering is done by the Libera/subNDP and much of the msm/legacy media to make it all a 'nothing to see here' event.

MTDEF
MTDEF

Garnett Genuis (Sherwood Park—Fort Saskatchewan, SK)

...psst, that's an AB riding, not SK

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The AG is a treasonous Trudeau infected criminal

She will do nothing

Canada is corrupted to the core and our institutions are our enemy

MLC
MLC

Even if she attempted to act, there is already a precedent of what would happen.

