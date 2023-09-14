Tamara Lich

Tamara Lich

 Courtesy Public Order Emergency Commission/YouTube

A Crown witness on Thursday told the court hearing the trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, she was given a specific list outlining what protest footage to collect — but did not keep it. 

Sgt. Joanne Pilotte, homicide unit of the Ottawa Police Services, was allegedly instructed by Det. Chris Benson, lead investigator in the homicide department, to collect social media footage surrounding the Freedom Convoy and defendants Lich and Barber. 

Tags

Freelance Reporter

Jen Hodgson is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. She studied at Wilfrid Laurier University and Humber College and has worked for sports newspaper Diario As.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.