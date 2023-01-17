Two indigenous sisters who spent the last 30 years in prison claiming they were wrongfully convicted are back in court for a two-day bail hearing.
A judge overturned the media ban which allowed journalists to cover the bail hearing in Yorkton, SK.
Two indigenous sisters who spent the last 30 years in prison claiming they were wrongfully convicted are back in court for a two-day bail hearing.
A judge overturned the media ban which allowed journalists to cover the bail hearing in Yorkton, SK.
In 1994, Odelia and Nerissa Quewezance were convicted of second-degree murder for killing farmer Anthony Joseph Dolff, 70, near Kamsack, SK.
The sisters' lawyers asked for a conditional release while the case goes for a federal conviction review.
The review began in 2022 by the federal Justice department which ruled there is a “reasonable basis to conclude there was a miscarriage of justice.”
Odelia and Nerissa maintained their innocence and a youth confessed to the murder. However, the sisters were present for the murder, but claim they did not take part.
Odelia had a brief release from prison when she went to Ottawa in 2022 to “ask for justice.”
“Thirty years is a long time. That’s cruel and unusual punishment,” Odelia told reporters.
Odelia was 20 years old and Nerissa was 18 when they were arrested for the stabbing death of Dolff in 1993.
Three years after being convicted, the Supreme Court of Canada declined to hear their appeal.
James Lockyer, the sisters' lawyer, said the pair admit to being there when Dolff was murdered. But the youth who admitted killing Dolff testified the sisters did not participate in the killing.
“The two sisters, they need their lives back,” said Lockyer.
Last year, Odelia was granted day parole with strict conditions. Nerissa’s parole was denied, and she is at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women in British Columbia.
“Odelia and Nerissa are the victims of a justice system plagued by racism and prejudice,” said Congress of Aboriginal Peoples National Chief Elmer St. Pierre in a news release.
“The Saskatchewan government has spent 30 years repeatedly denying the sisters justice, so now they must be granted bail immediately.”
When the conviction review process is finished the federal justice minister will receive a report and legal advice. At that time, the minister can order a new trial, an appeal, or dismiss the review if he feels that no miscarriage of justice took place.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.