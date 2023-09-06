Life will begin to return to normal on Thursday for residents headed back to the north after being ordered to evacuate because of wildfires.
The City of Yellowknife said on Wednesday services will resume on Thursday as residents settle back in.
As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the Evacuation Order in effect for Yellowknife, Dettah and N’Dilo was downgraded to an Evacuation Alert.
"This means residents can begin to return to the Yellowknife area and start settling back into their homes," the City of Yellowknife said.
"With this, the City of Yellowknife knows you have a lot of questions about returning home. We have compiled a number of them on our Welcome Home Webpage."
The following services will resume for residents:
Waste Disposal: Garbage pick-up will continue starting September 7 until September 29, there will be no organics pick-up during this time. Compost and organics pick-up will begin the week of October 2. After that, the regular bi-weekly rotating schedule will resume.
Water Services: For those on trucked water, full (normal) service delivery is expected as of September 7. Upon arriving home, if you are on trucked water, please ensure to only use the water sitting in your tank for cooking or bathing purposes. Since the water has remained stagnant, if your tank has not been recently cleaned, it could be unfit for other uses. Please wait for a refill for drinking purposes.
Solid Waste Facility: The Solid Waste Facility will be open Thursday, September 7, to September 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. During this period, there will be a $0 tipping fee.
"The city is working on a new date for the Fall Amnesty Day where these items can be disposed of," the City of Yellowknife said. "A fire ban will remain in effect for Yellowknife until further notice."
More information about city facilities, programs, and services will be released in the coming days.
"We thank you for your patience as we navigate reopening," the City of Yellowknife said.
