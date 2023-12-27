Canadians expect energy inflation to continue

In-house research by the Department of Natural Resources showed Canadians have come to accept the idea of energy costs continually increasing.According to Blacklock’s Reporter, fuel costs averaged $4,500 per year at prices not adjusted for inflation.“A great majority of Canadians feel a number of potential climate change impacts will have a significant or moderate impact on their community in the next 30 years, in particular increased energy costs,” said the study Natural Resource Issues in a Low Carbon Economy.Asked “By 2030, do you expect your energy costs will be larger, smaller or the same proportion of your household budget?” 79% predicted energy would cost more. “More than eight in 10 Canadians are somewhat or very concerned about the price they pay for gasoline and diesel or electricity,” said Low Carbon.According to the Natural Resources Department's 2023 Energy Fact Book, Canadians spent an average of $4,524 on energy annually, based on 2019 prices, which is the most recent available data.On average, Canadians spent $2,102 on in-home energy use and $2,422 on transportation fuels.The Low Carbon report's findings were based on information collected from 20 focus groups across the country. Nanos Research received $175,413 for conducting this study.The cost of natural gas worried 60% of Canadians.The price of gas and diesel concerned 64% of people.A total of 84% of people expressed their concern about the cost of electricity.According to the Canada Energy Regulator, Canadians use more electricity per person than any other G7 country.The agency stated the increased energy consumption was due to the colder Canadian climate.Low Carbon reported Canadians were also worried about the possibility of facing energy shortages in the future.“When asked to name the single biggest issue facing natural resources, Canadians most often mention making sure Canada has enough resources for future generations,” said the report.According to researchers, most Canadians believed they would still depend on oil for at least another generation or longer.“More than half of Canadians, 56%, believe oil will be very or somewhat important as a source of energy for Canadian households and businesses 30 years from now,” said Low Carbon. “About four in ten, 42%, think it will either not be very important or not important at all.”Many Canadians had concerns about how the government managed natural resources.“A greater proportion of Canadians rate the federal government’s performance as poor,” wrote researchers. “The proportion of positive ratings of the federal government’s performance on natural resource issues continues to trend down compared to 2021 and 2019.”