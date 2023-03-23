angus reid poll

A greater sense of harmony can be found north of the world’s longest international compared, although Canadians are by no means unanimous in their agreement.

 Courtesy Angus Reid Institute

Canadians are fonder of their home country than Americans, found a new cross-border study by the Angus Reid Institute.

A greater sense of harmony can be found north of the world's longest international border, although Canadians are by no means unanimous in their agreement.

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Canada is a communist $h!t hole, run by retarded globalist tyrants!

gtkeough
gtkeough

Thanks to my ancestors arriving here in the 1840's, I was born in this great country, one I firmly believe has the greatest potential of all. As many others have taken great notice & would love to have what we do, they strive to grab what they can. Unfortunately, our Federal government, over the last 8 years, has been selling us out for their own personal gain. This is nothing short of Treason. Canada achieved what it has thanks to our past endeavours, in-spite of the damages caused by our present PM & supporters who admire dictatorships.

