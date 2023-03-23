Canadians are fonder of their home country than Americans, found a new cross-border study by the Angus Reid Institute.
A greater sense of harmony can be found north of the world’s longest international border, although Canadians are by no means unanimous in their agreement.
Overall, four-in-five Canadians [78%] say their country is a caring society, just one-in-three Americans say the same [36%].
A total of 89% north of the 49th parallel say they feel safe in their country, whereas less than half of Americans [43%] agree. Moreover, 62% of Canadians feel their country contributes positively on the global stage compared to just 39% below the border.
Nevertheless, while Canadians feel more favourably about their own country than Americans, they are not unanimous in several areas including whether their system of government is good [51%, 34% in the US].
Despite this, Americans take a favourable view of Canada, with 20 point leads in favour of their northern neighbours over their own country in terms of safety [64%] and whether its caring [56%].
After struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic, and the challenges it created within communities, Canadian views of their own country may be improving. Compared to January 2022, the percentage of Canadians saying their country is caring (+15), prosperous (+7) and safe (+4) have all improved.
The study also found Conservatives [64%] were least likely to say they are proud of their country than Liberal [92%], Bloc Québécois [78%] and NDP [77%] voters.
Furthermore, a greater proportion of Canadians [67%] feel the US is a prosperous nations compared to only 51% of Americans, while those from visible minorities [25%] were three times as likely to say they had had a poor experience crossing the border.
The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from March 15-17, 2023, among a representative randomized sample of 1,649 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding.
ARI conducted a second online survey from March 15-17, 2023 among a representative randomized sample of 1,025 American adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum USA. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
Canada is a communist $h!t hole, run by retarded globalist tyrants!
Thanks to my ancestors arriving here in the 1840's, I was born in this great country, one I firmly believe has the greatest potential of all. As many others have taken great notice & would love to have what we do, they strive to grab what they can. Unfortunately, our Federal government, over the last 8 years, has been selling us out for their own personal gain. This is nothing short of Treason. Canada achieved what it has thanks to our past endeavours, in-spite of the damages caused by our present PM & supporters who admire dictatorships.
