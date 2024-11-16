Canadians question EV subsidies despite promised jobs and benefits

Many Canadians remain unconvinced about the federal government’s multi-billion-dollar subsidies for the electric vehicle (EV) industry, a recent report reveals. Blacklock Reporter says even with assurances that these measures would create thousands of new jobs, participants in government focus groups expressed doubts about affordability, practicality, and long-term benefits.The findings, outlined in the report Continuous Qualitative Data Collection Of Canadians’ Views, were delivered to the Privy Council on May 28. The research was conducted under an $814,741 contract with Toronto-based pollster The Strategic Counsel.While some participants reacted positively to the subsidies, many raised concerns about the cost of electric vehicles, accessibility for lower and middle-income Canadians, and the environmental impact of battery production and disposal.“There were environmental concerns associated with mining the raw materials required for electric vehicle batteries as well as challenges related to disposing of these batteries,” noted the report.Other participants questioned whether the initiative would create enough jobs to offset potential losses in the traditional auto manufacturing sector. Skepticism about the capacity of local electricity grids to support widespread EV adoption was also a recurring theme.The federal government’s push for zero-emission vehicles comes as only 1.3% of Canada’s 25.7 million registered road vehicles are battery-powered, according to Statistics Canada. Cabinet has set a target for all new vehicle sales to be zero-emission by 2035.Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne acknowledged the slow adoption rate during an October 3 appearance before the Commons industry committee. “We need to make sure we have adoption,” said Champagne, emphasizing the government’s work with provinces to encourage EV uptake.New Democrat MP Brian Masse (Windsor West, Ont.) pressed Champagne on plans to lower EV costs. “What is your plan to deal with this in terms of lowering costs for consumers in regards to the electric vehicle incentives?” Masse asked. Champagne reiterated the need for greater adoption but did not outline new measures.Canada’s current rebate program offers up to $5,000 for new EV purchases, introduced in 2019. By contrast, U.S. incentives include rebates of up to $9,600 for new electric vehicles and $5,100 for used models.Despite these efforts, affordability remains a major barrier for many Canadians, as highlighted in the focus groups. “Producing electric vehicles could be quite costly, and many of these vehicles are currently unaffordable for lower and middle-income Canadians,” the report said.