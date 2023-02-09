Canadians should educate themselves on slavery, even if it was outlawed in the country decades before Confederation, Equality Minister Marci Ien yesterday told reporters.
“It doesn’t matter who was in charge,” said Ien.
Canadians should educate themselves on slavery, even if it was outlawed in the country decades before Confederation, Equality Minister Marci Ien yesterday told reporters.
“It doesn’t matter who was in charge,” said Ien.
“Slavery was here and we know that,” said Ien.
“We weren’t a country,” replied a reporter.
“We’ve got to talk about that,” said Ien.
According to Blacklock's Reporter, 2004 Statistics Canada study Blacks In Canada: A Long History said slavery was practiced in pre-Confederation Nova Scotia and Québec.
“From 1628 until the early 1800s Black slavery existed, particularly in Eastern Canada where Loyalists emigrating from the United States would often bring slaves with them,” it said.
“Here’s what I want to talk about, the mental and psychological damage, the inter-generational damage,” said Ien. “It doesn’t matter who was in charge and what was a country.”
The legislature of what is now Ontario abolished slavery in 1793. Britain expanded the ban to all colonies in 1834 with passage of the Act For The Abolition Of Slavery.
No Canadian Parliament legalized slavery, and no Father of Confederation was a slaveholder. Canada remains the only G7 country never to maintain overseas colonies. Ien noted Canada was a haven for runaway American slaves on the pre-1860 Underground Railway, “but also the practice of slavery existed here and that’s something that so many people don’t know.”
“That is something that as Canadians we need to make sure that we know about because black history is most certainly Canadian history,” said Ien.
“As far as apologies go and everything else, I think first and foremost we have to know that it existed here.”
“Should there be an apology?” asked a reporter.
“I think it’s something we should continue to have conversations about,” replied Ien.
“I would never discount a leader of our country getting up and apologizing for something as heinous as slavery,” said Ien. “That is something that I would never discount at all. But at the same time I think this is a multi-layered thing.”
“I think this is about all Canadians understanding that black history is Canadian history,” said Ien. “What does that mean? There are some things that happened in this country that not everybody knows about.”
Canada’s black community as late as 1971 numbered 34,400 people, mainly from South America, according to StatsCan.
It remained below 1% of the population until 1981.
“The number of blacks actually decreased from 21,400 in 1881 to 19,500 in 1931,” said Blacks In Canada.
Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(9) comments
In her 1995 book, Democracy on Trial, Jean Bethke Elshtain stated that this dividing people into grief groups will be the cause of democracy being lost. Minister Ien is a promoter of division. Perhaps some day she will learn a little history and STFU
Oh dear, the race marxist failed in her con. The commonwealth banned slavery in 1832 50 years before Canada became a country. The grift and slander from the left continues even if it has to be fiction.
If marxism was banned a lot of the fictional issues in the world would end and there would be real progess to a brighter future.
A little semantic but Canada was a country before it created Confederation.
There were many countries in British North America, countries being areas with their own government. They include Canada, Newfoundland, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, PEI, Selkirk, Red River, British Columbia, even Rupert's Land has been referred to as a county or having country status as were the many groups of aboriginals who clearly had territory and a form of government.
As a colony Canada needed permission to create a Confederation but that doesn't mean Canada and those who joined were not countries. You sort of have to be a country to join such a confederation.
It can be confusing because most such arrangements would get a new more inclusive name. But Canada created Confederation for themselves and named it after themselves to show whose Confederation it was. Records from the negotiations show some complained but Canada responded that they didn't have to join. Which is in part why Newfoundland and others said no thanks at the time.
.
The stupid “diversity pick” should be concerned about the FASCISM that’s happening RIGHT NOW in Canada under the psychotic psychopath Trudeau not something that happened 200 years ago
Good grief what a typical liberal idiot
Take a look & see who the so called educators would be. Some knee jerk, history cancelling, woke, gender confused member of the Liberal / NDP community. Don't worry folks, they've got your kids backs!!
The Equality Minister Marci Ien is a confused clown show . . . in the 17th Century "Slavery" was the NORM in the world . . . it was everywhere.
"How about slavery that was rife among all the first nation tribes until the Europeans came and freed the slaves and put an end to this "valued cultural tradition". Is slavery peaceful and humane?"
"Black Africans suffered the most of any race from centuries of Muslim depredations. Per Political Islam, “for 25 million slaves delivered to the [Islamic] market, we have an estimated death of about 120 million people. Islam ran the wholesale slave trade in Africa.” The imposition of Islamic law in Sudan after 1983 resulted in the death of 2 million black Africans by 2000.
In 1945, King Saud met President Roosevelt on the U.S.S. Quincy. The king’s entourage included slaves. Where were they from? Africa.
The Ottoman ban on slavery (1852) was met by Meccans, who got most of their slaves from Abyssinia (East Africa), with the same bogus arguments as made by southern white planters. In 1962, Saudi Arabia banned slavery, but Islam permits the practice, and the voices of Muslim advocates of slavery are still heard. ISIS, of course, resumed the practice, including of sex slaves."
Today in Libya there is still a slave market . . . and neither Leftist Western Govts or the Media are concerned.
Does the Minister have any clue that . . . The first legal slave owner in America was black and he owned white slaves.
Anthony Johnson (AD 1600 – 1670) was an Angolan who achieved freedom in the early 17th century Colony of Virginia.
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2020/06/history-the-first-legal-slave-owner-in-america-was-a-black-man/
As a kid I grew up playing with everyone in my neighborhood and only found out about racism when I got older and was informed of it by the media.
In history, white people were slaves too. We need to stop quilting those who were not actual slave owners to make apologies to those who were not actually slaves. This is nothing more than woke nonsense.
She appears to be yet another racist calling for more racism.
Before 1793 in what is Canada today there was "Black" Slavery just as there was "Brown" "White", "Yellow" "Red" and any other colour she chooses to identify people with. The farther back in time she looks the greater the slavery here was. If she looks she will also be shocked to learn that genocidal racial warfare was the norm for thousands of years in the America's.
I'm sure those wanting to believe that slavery is a Black American/Canadian only issue wouldn't want it pointed out when and which Nations outlawed slavery and which have yet to.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.