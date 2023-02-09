Marci Ien
Canadians should educate themselves on slavery, even if it was outlawed in the country decades before Confederation, Equality Minister Marci Ien yesterday told reporters.

“It doesn’t matter who was in charge,” said Ien.

Normflicker
Normflicker

In her 1995 book, Democracy on Trial, Jean Bethke Elshtain stated that this dividing people into grief groups will be the cause of democracy being lost. Minister Ien is a promoter of division. Perhaps some day she will learn a little history and STFU

Tim W
Tim W

Oh dear, the race marxist failed in her con. The commonwealth banned slavery in 1832 50 years before Canada became a country. The grift and slander from the left continues even if it has to be fiction.

If marxism was banned a lot of the fictional issues in the world would end and there would be real progess to a brighter future.

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

A little semantic but Canada was a country before it created Confederation.

There were many countries in British North America, countries being areas with their own government. They include Canada, Newfoundland, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, PEI, Selkirk, Red River, British Columbia, even Rupert's Land has been referred to as a county or having country status as were the many groups of aboriginals who clearly had territory and a form of government.

As a colony Canada needed permission to create a Confederation but that doesn't mean Canada and those who joined were not countries. You sort of have to be a country to join such a confederation.

It can be confusing because most such arrangements would get a new more inclusive name. But Canada created Confederation for themselves and named it after themselves to show whose Confederation it was. Records from the negotiations show some complained but Canada responded that they didn't have to join. Which is in part why Newfoundland and others said no thanks at the time.

.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The stupid “diversity pick” should be concerned about the FASCISM that’s happening RIGHT NOW in Canada under the psychotic psychopath Trudeau not something that happened 200 years ago

Good grief what a typical liberal idiot

gtkeough
gtkeough

Take a look & see who the so called educators would be. Some knee jerk, history cancelling, woke, gender confused member of the Liberal / NDP community. Don't worry folks, they've got your kids backs!!

Left Coast
Left Coast

The Equality Minister Marci Ien is a confused clown show . . . in the 17th Century "Slavery" was the NORM in the world . . . it was everywhere.

"How about slavery that was rife among all the first nation tribes until the Europeans came and freed the slaves and put an end to this "valued cultural tradition". Is slavery peaceful and humane?"

"Black Africans suffered the most of any race from centuries of Muslim depredations. Per Political Islam, “for 25 million slaves delivered to the [Islamic] market, we have an estimated death of about 120 million people. Islam ran the wholesale slave trade in Africa.” The imposition of Islamic law in Sudan after 1983 resulted in the death of 2 million black Africans by 2000.

In 1945, King Saud met President Roosevelt on the U.S.S. Quincy. The king’s entourage included slaves. Where were they from? Africa.

The Ottoman ban on slavery (1852) was met by Meccans, who got most of their slaves from Abyssinia (East Africa), with the same bogus arguments as made by southern white planters. In 1962, Saudi Arabia banned slavery, but Islam permits the practice, and the voices of Muslim advocates of slavery are still heard. ISIS, of course, resumed the practice, including of sex slaves."

Today in Libya there is still a slave market . . . and neither Leftist Western Govts or the Media are concerned.

Does the Minister have any clue that . . . The first legal slave owner in America was black and he owned white slaves.

Anthony Johnson (AD 1600 – 1670) was an Angolan who achieved freedom in the early 17th century Colony of Virginia.

https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2020/06/history-the-first-legal-slave-owner-in-america-was-a-black-man/

guest326
guest326

As a kid I grew up playing with everyone in my neighborhood and only found out about racism when I got older and was informed of it by the media.

eldon628
eldon628

In history, white people were slaves too. We need to stop quilting those who were not actual slave owners to make apologies to those who were not actually slaves. This is nothing more than woke nonsense.

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

She appears to be yet another racist calling for more racism.

Before 1793 in what is Canada today there was "Black" Slavery just as there was "Brown" "White", "Yellow" "Red" and any other colour she chooses to identify people with. The farther back in time she looks the greater the slavery here was. If she looks she will also be shocked to learn that genocidal racial warfare was the norm for thousands of years in the America's.

I'm sure those wanting to believe that slavery is a Black American/Canadian only issue wouldn't want it pointed out when and which Nations outlawed slavery and which have yet to.

