According to the Blacklock's Reporter, a Trudeau government study on banning handgun sales found respondents questioning how the ban would reduce crime when most handguns used in crimes are smuggled into Canada from the United States.
The Privy Council Office used its in-house research team to do the study, costing $2.4 million.
“While almost all participants supported the overarching goal of reducing the prevalence of crimes involving handguns and decreasing the overall number of handguns in circulation, a number were skeptical as to whether a national freeze on the buying and selling of handguns would be effective,” wrote researchers.
On August 19, the cabinet banned importing legal handguns under the Export And Import Permits Act.
On November 9, a ban on domestic sales and transfers was authorized by cabinet order under the Firearms Act. However, Parliament has not passed any legislation to authorize the ban.
“It was largely thought that handguns had no place in Canadian society and that apart from those working in law enforcement or a similar field, there was little reason for an individual to possess one,” said the October 7 Privy Council Continuous Qualitative Data Collection Of Canadians’ Views report.
“For the smaller yet significant number who questioned the effectiveness of this initiative, it was largely felt the majority of handgun-related crimes were caused by those who had obtained their firearms illegally and, as such, this action would do little to address the issue.”
“Furthermore, several of these participants reiterated concerns that this measure was unfairly restrictive towards law-abiding gun owners, specifically those who partook in pastimes such as sport shooting or collecting.”
“All participants believed combatting gun smuggling and trafficking to be an important priority for the federal government to focus on. Many viewed illegally sourced firearms as the greatest contributor to gun crime in Canada at present.”
On October 5, Public Safety Assistant Deputy Minister Talal Dakalbab said he did not know if there would be reduced gun crimes from the handgun ban.
“I don’t know exactly what impact it will have,” said Dakalbab.
“Does your evidence show the handgun freeze and gun buy-back will lead to enhanced public safety or is that just something you’re speculating will happen?” asked Conservative MP Dane Lloyd (Sturgeon River-Parkland, AB).
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
Canadians are right to be skeptical about whether taking legally owned guns away from law-abiding people will reduce the number of illegally owned guns in the hands of criminals. The thesis makes no sense to anyone with a functioning brain. Which explains why Liberals and their supporters continue to pursue this argument. Canada is governed by the least capable members of our society. No wonder we find ourselves in the current mess.
