GUN

According to the Blacklock's Reporter, a Trudeau government study on banning handgun sales found respondents questioning how the ban would reduce crime when most handguns used in crimes are smuggled into Canada from the United States.

Handgun and Ammo

Handgun and ammo 

The Privy Council Office used its in-house research team to do the study, costing $2.4 million.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Canadians are right to be skeptical about whether taking legally owned guns away from law-abiding people will reduce the number of illegally owned guns in the hands of criminals. The thesis makes no sense to anyone with a functioning brain. Which explains why Liberals and their supporters continue to pursue this argument. Canada is governed by the least capable members of our society. No wonder we find ourselves in the current mess.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.