COVID-19 Vaccine Needle

COVID-19 vaccine needle 

 Courtesy Towfiqu Barbhuiya on Unsplash

The COVID-19 pandemic caused Canadians to have an “increased distrust of government and science,” according to a Public Health Agency (PHA) report. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, only 22% of the people surveyed said they were more likely to trust federal agencies.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Forward Thinking
“On average institution-trusting respondents are significantly older, more educated and have higher income,” wrote researchers. 

This statement is no surprise. This category of people have received the most indoctrination out of all the other groups. They have also financially benefited from the governments inflationary policies. They are ideologically and financially motivated to go along with this fraud. Just because someone went to school for a long time does not mean they are capable of independent, critical thought. In fact it is quite the opposite. The more indoctrination these people receive the more misinformed they become. They are not educated, they are brainwashed. There is a vast chasm of difference between the two states of being.

paradoxi67
Lesson #1 - the minute you invoke "mis- / dis- or mal-information" , you've lost.

Lesson #2 - The minute you suggest 'behavioural science', you've lost.

How about you try providing sound policy and unbiased information for a while, and then re-run this report.

JGL
There should be no trust in the governments and institutions that perpetrated the covid scandal upon us.

Many years ago a friend said to me "They're not there for you". Once you know that it all makes sense.

guest50
People who paid attention in their biology, math and statistics courses in high school and university, then read the available COVID-19 science BEFORE the vax campaigns were launched, knew the public was being hoodwinked and behaved appropriately.

A pox on lazy, politically correct medical professionals and government officials.......

May they themselves reap what they have sown.

Mila
This is the foreseeable consequence when being lied to. The governments lied to the people. The "science" lied to the people. Why would anyone reasonably trust either in the future? As the saying goes: Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.

Farmboy19
whomever still trusts them has not been paying attention..

