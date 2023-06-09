The COVID-19 pandemic caused Canadians to have an “increased distrust of government and science,” according to a Public Health Agency (PHA) report.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, only 22% of the people surveyed said they were more likely to trust federal agencies.
“In discussion around how their trust in information sources had been affected by their pandemic experience, there were few who indicated their trust in any source had increased and many who indicated having lost trust,” said a PHA report The Impact of the Pandemic Experience on Future Vaccine-Related Intentions and Behaviour.
“Some non-healthcare professionals felt less trust in one level of government or another,” wrote researchers.
“This much was echoed by healthcare professionals who indicated their patients’ trust in at least one level of government had waned. Healthcare professionals explained information from the government was fast-evolving, not always clear and at times contradictory.”
“Asked what the remedy might be for restoring trust, participants suggested being honest and admit your mistakes,” said the report.
“People want factual, balanced, unbiased and politically neutral information that includes source attribution.”
Findings were based on questionnaires with 2,088 Canadians and 16 focus groups nationwide. The PHA paid $171,545 for the study by Earnscliffe Strategy Group.
“A recurring theme in conversations was trust in various levels of government, in particular among non-healthcare professionals,” said the report. About a fifth of Canadians, 17%, said they were less likely to trust the Government of Canada than before the pandemic.
A 2022 Privy Council research report found 42% of Canadians had a high degree of trust in the federal government. The study Misinformation and Disinformation found Canadians placed more trust in their family, friends, and social media than the Government of Canada.
“Who believes and spreads misinformation in the first place and why?” asked the report.
“Do our interventions work similarly for different sub-groups of people?”
“Relying solely on traditional top-down approaches that aim to regulate content are insufficient at limiting the immediate dangers of misinformation,” wrote researchers.
“Innovative policy-making tools such as behavioural science can help provide immediate and long-term solutions to misinformation.”
“On average institution-trusting respondents are significantly older, more educated and have higher income,” wrote researchers.
Thirty-five percent were defined as “high social media trusting” meaning they had more faith “in social media, family and friends” than in government announcements.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
This statement is no surprise. This category of people have received the most indoctrination out of all the other groups. They have also financially benefited from the governments inflationary policies. They are ideologically and financially motivated to go along with this fraud. Just because someone went to school for a long time does not mean they are capable of independent, critical thought. In fact it is quite the opposite. The more indoctrination these people receive the more misinformed they become. They are not educated, they are brainwashed. There is a vast chasm of difference between the two states of being.
Lesson #1 - the minute you invoke "mis- / dis- or mal-information" , you've lost.
Lesson #2 - The minute you suggest 'behavioural science', you've lost.
How about you try providing sound policy and unbiased information for a while, and then re-run this report.
There should be no trust in the governments and institutions that perpetrated the covid scandal upon us.
Many years ago a friend said to me "They're not there for you". Once you know that it all makes sense.
People who paid attention in their biology, math and statistics courses in high school and university, then read the available COVID-19 science BEFORE the vax campaigns were launched, knew the public was being hoodwinked and behaved appropriately.
A pox on lazy, politically correct medical professionals and government officials.......
May they themselves reap what they have sown.
This is the foreseeable consequence when being lied to. The governments lied to the people. The "science" lied to the people. Why would anyone reasonably trust either in the future? As the saying goes: Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.
whomever still trusts them has not been paying attention..
