Canadians wary of Liberals' climate plan's ambition and costs

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson's department has revealed through focus group research that Canadians are uncertain about the direction of the country’s climate programs, questioning the necessity of federal regulations and expressing concern over the financial burden. Blacklock's Reporter says a report indicated that “too much money spent too soon and too many risks taken” were common criticisms.“Lack of a clear path forward combined with aggressive targets were seen as a cause for concern for many,” wrote researchers. “The most recent commitments to reaching net zero emissions as well as headlines pertaining to phasing out new gas-powered passenger vehicles by 2035 left many concerned the transition to clean energy may be overly ambitious or aggressive.”The report, titled Energy Transition And Energy Affordability Perceptions Study, highlighted that while there is support for transitioning to clean energy, the pace and execution must be carefully managed to avoid significant job losses and financial strain. “As much as they value a transition there is a sense it must be done correctly and at the right pace otherwise too many jobs will be lost too quickly, too much money spent too soon and too many risks taken,” it stated.Findings were drawn from 16 focus groups nationwide, with Wilkinson’s department spending $116,253 on the study conducted by Quorus Consulting Group Inc.Participants generally supported the idea of transitioning to clean energy but expressed unease over the associated costs. “Energy costs are an ongoing concern for many participants especially among lower income households,” the report noted. “The rising costs are seen in the context of everything getting more expensive due to inflation.”“A few blamed the carbon tax for higher energy bills,” the researchers wrote. Others questioned the fairness of programs like $5,000 federal rebates for electric car buyers at the expense of taxpayers “who do not own a vehicle and who do not want or cannot afford to own one.”The study also highlighted concerns about job losses due to federal mandates, particularly in regions like Alberta and certain rural areas in the Prairies. “A few were concerned with the job losses associated with a transition away from fossil fuels,” the report said.Even if the federal programs were painless and successful, some respondents questioned their overall impact. “A few questioned the real impact that a country like Canada could make on global climate change by making this transition and were concerned the country and Canadians may be taking on serious costs in vain,” the report mentioned.“Some felt the overall transition is easier said than done mainly due to the many unknowns or questions participants had, for example about the way this would be implemented, who would be leading the way, how long it would take and the cost to society and individuals,” it concluded.