Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
He said the CAF is “woefully underfunded, undermanned, and underappreciated.” But he praised Canada for being the greatest country in the world, expressing hope in its ability to fix what ails it.
He criticized leaders who divide rather than unite, climate change policies, the removal of historic statues, and victimhood culture.
Maisonneuve went on to say Canada has lost its place on the world stage and in people’s hearts. He added it is led by a government which divides instead of unites.
Rather than picking policies which satisfy the majority, the Canadian government caters to the minority. It does not look for real solutions and think about the future.
He called for people to not apologize for having conservative values. He said conservative values are good ones appreciated by Canadians.
These values come from the peace, order, and good governance of Canada’s ancestors. They are rooted in freedom and include freedom of speech, free markets, freedom of choice, individual freedom, and a freedom that comes with responsibility.
This responsibility includes familial responsibility, fiscal responsibility, law and order, national pride, and security. It is embodied in the Canadian flag soldiers wear on their uniforms.
He said the flag can and should unite all Canadians. It stands for all freedoms without regard to special interests and equality under the law.
Maisonneuve concluded by saying Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre will not govern by polls.
“He’s not going to appeal to a narrow demographic, but will do the courageous things that can make Canada the country it can be,” he said.
Maisonneuve’s wife Barbara said people know Poilievre well.
“The Conservative party and our leader Pierre Poilievre, Canada’s next prime minister, will do more than manage our country competently,” said Barbara.
“He might seem a bit intense at times, but he is not a dilettante.”
To prove his worth, Barbara said he has been a serious leader who is focused on the problems facing Canadians and will protect them. He will return hope to them that they can unleash Canada’s potential.
Conservative MP Stephanie Kusie (Calgary-Midnapore, AB) introduced Michel by saying people might recognize him as “the lieutenant general who was honoured at a dinner at the Museum of Ottawa last fall and had the courage to stand in front of the media and the crowd of elites and did something shocking.”
“He told the truth,” said Kusie.
“He told them that we need to commit to protecting the freedom and rights that we know and believe here in Canada.”
She praised him for saying the media had done a disservice to Canadians. He had told attendees oil and gas was being jeopardized because of the just transition.
Well said. Good coverage of the conference.
