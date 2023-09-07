Michel Maisonneuve

Michel Maisonneuve 

 Courtesy CPAC

Retired Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Lt.-Gen. Michel Maisonneuve said Canadian values “are being destroyed due to a lack of leadership and a woke movement that panders to narrow special interests.” 

“The last eight years have seen Canada falter,” said Maisonneuve in a Thursday speech at the Conservative Convention. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

