Carleton university academics support October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks

Academics on payroll at Carleton University in Ottawa have released a statement in support of the October 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel. Hamas, at the helm of the Palestinian government, is an Islamic extremist group, listed on Canada’s list of terrorist entities, with the doctrine to annihilate all Jews in the Middle East and worldwide. Prior to the October 7 attack, Israel and Hamas were living under a ceasefire. Hamas breached the existing agreement when they attacked Israel, killing hundreds of people at a music festival, invaded Israel, killing people and destroying property and collecting hostages. A war has waged in the region ever since. On Wednesday, the school’s CUPE 4600, a group consisting of teaching assistants, internally-funded research assistants and contract instructors at Carleton University announced its “solidarity with Palestine” and argued supporting Palestinians and condoning violence should not be “conflated.” “CUPE 4600 stands firmly in solidarity with the Palestinian people in their ongoing struggle for liberation. We reject any conflation of the support for Palestinian life with the condoning of violence against civilians or antisemitism,” the statement reads, condemning “Israel’s drastic escalation of genocidal violence towards Palestinians in Gaza.” Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory is "unlawful under international law," the group wrote, citing the October 2022 report by the United Nations General Assembly, adding “Israel’s illegal settlements and the forcible displacement and transfer of Palestinians continue to violate international law.” “We recognize that the events of October 7th are a retaliatory escalation against the current and long history of settler-colonial systemic violence and oppression in historic Palestine against the Palestinian people,” the academic group asserted. “CUPE 4600 understands that in order to cease the continuous and tragic loss of life, the root cause of violent Israeli settler-colonialism must be addressed.”“Humanitarian justice requires the liberation of Palestine as well as an international commitment to ensuring Palestinians are granted the human rights they have been denied for over 75 years,” the statement reads. “CUPE 4600 recognizes Israel as actively committing the international war crimes of apartheid and genocide.”At the end of the statement, CUPE 4600 called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to support an “immediate ceasefire,” end Canada’s complicity in Israeli occupation and genocide,” and “take immediate action to recognize the rights that Palestinian people have to their ancestral lands.”