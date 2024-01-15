"CBC advocates for EV in cold weather

According to CBC, electric vehicles are better than their gas-fuelled counterparts in extreme cold temperatures. Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault announced in December Canada would ban the sale of gas and diesel passenger vehicles effective 2035.“We’re at a tipping point,” he said, explaining it will encourage people to buy EVs instead. Western Canada has been in an extreme deepfreeze with temperatures plummeting to -40 C in some areas, prompting an Emergency Alert from the Government of Alberta Saturday evening and again Monday morning for people to reduce electricity and asking people to "delay charging of electric vehicles," citing strain on the power grid. .Now the CBC has published an article promoting how, despite the deepfreeze, two “EV drivers say they stay toasty warm” and “love driving their vehicles in the winter.”.Founder of Tesla Owners Club of Saskatchewan Tyler Krause told the publication his EV “heats up faster than any gas car he’s ever had” and is “more reliable.” At the same time, Krause lamented the 60% loss of driving capacity, as his Tesla Model 3 can go 500 kms in the summer without charging, but on cold days only 300 kms. Krause, who is also on the board for the Saskatchewan Electric Vehicle Association, said the new charging infrastructure in the province has helped and so he feels confident leaving town knowing he can stop for a charge along the way. He also expressed enthusiasm that his electric car is comparable to a “computer on wheels.” “You know, there's no starting of the car,” he said. “It's always just kind of on, right? It's like a phone, basically, or a computer on wheels.”Fellow Tesla Model 3-driver Matthew Pointer told CBC the EV winter-driving experience is “the best” compared to a gas-powered vehicle. “I believe that an electric is the best vehicle in these temperatures, just because it's a simpler car. It's taking care of itself even if I'm not thinking about it,” he said. “I can leave my vehicle unplugged overnight to –40, fire up the app on my phone, preheat the car, heated steering wheel, heated seats.…basically I hop in the car, everything is defrosted, toasty warm and away I go.”Another factor the Saskatchewan residents spoke of was what Pointer called the “insane” savings for the EV driver. An average EV battery, about 70 kilowatt-hour, Krause told the CBC, costs about $10 when charged at home at an electricity rate of about 14 cents/kWh.Both Krause and Pointer say they have saved between $25,000 and $30,000 over five years so far maintaining their vehicles — though they acknowledge the hefty price tag of a new electric vehicle, usually upwards of $50,000. .Despite their positive comments, both men agreed EVs won't work for everybody, especially people who make long drives regularly or are in more remote areas without charging stations. Krause asserts the solution to this problem is a plug-in hybrid vehicle, which is allotted in the Liberal government’s upcoming policy. Both men said they’d like to see more charging stations in small towns across Saskatchewan. "Reinvigorate your main street by putting an electric vehicle charger to encourage business in your restaurants, local shops and recreational activity areas," Pointer said, adding that since it takes longer for an EV to refuel than a gas or diesel vehicle, it would be good for people to have something to do while they wait.