CBC avoids testifying over ‘biased’ Middle East news coverage

The Commons Heritage committee voted 6 to 4 on Tuesday against having more hearings to question CBC's chief executive Catherine Tait about how the network covers news from the Middle East.“The CBC has not told the truth,” said Conservative MP Rachael Thomas (Lethbridge, AB).“They do not, in fact, speak the truth. I have very important questions for Ms. Tait.” According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the committee rejected Thomas’ motion that the CBC executive appear for three hours regarding “concerns I have with regard to the CBC and their, I would say, biased coverage with regard to the war in Gaza.”In an October 17 CBC story, they said that Israeli missiles destroyed the Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza and caused the deaths of 471 people, which was wrong. Thomas complained that CBC never corrected its mistake.The headline read “Palestinians Say Hundreds Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Hospital.”The United States and the United Kingdom, in separate investigations, found out that the hospital was not destroyed and 471 people were not killed. Instead, they discovered that a local explosion happened because a Palestinian rocket misfired.“Right now, there is a war taking place in Gaza and the CBC has determined to cover it from one angle,” said Thomas.“Most recently, they put out a headline that was entirely false in nature. They readily accepted Hamas as their sole source of information and then released that in an article.”“This is an organization, a public broadcaster, that receives $1.3 billion from taxpayers and they commit to a principle of accuracy,” said Thomas. “They say, and I quote, ‘We seek out the truth in all matters of public interest.’ I beg to differ. They took Hamas’ word and spread it as if it was fact.”In her last appearance at a parliamentary committee in 2019, CEO Tait said the CBC was a “beacon for truth” in a sea of media misinformation. “We become a beacon for truth,” testified Tait. “We need the public to feel safe, that we are a beacon for that truth.”“We may make mistakes,” said Tait. “Everybody makes mistakes. But, the journalistic standards and practices state very clearly. We measure. We research. We’re transparent.”On Tuesday, Liberal MP Taleeb Noormohamed (Vancouver Granville, BC) agreed with the majority of the committee not to question CBC management about its war coverage.“I am troubled,” said Noormohamed.“We don’t have to agree with what they say or how they say it,” Noormohamed said of the CBC. “But I think we have to agree their independence is paramount. It is important for Canadians from coast to coast to coast to see this committee as much as possible stand up for the independence of journalism.”