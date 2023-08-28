CBC Logo

CBC executive Michel Bissonnette has charged almost $30,000 for travel costs this year. According to records, this includes a trip to the French Riviera that got cancelled.

Bissonnette, executive vice-president of French-language services at the CBC, often flew in business class to Paris and even paid a driver to chauffeur him just five blocks in downtown Ottawa.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(5) comments

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

Time to get back to reality. Shut them down, then focus on all other bureaucratic waste - do a 'Musk' move...........

Joco57
Joco57

Please please shut this entire operation down, the arrogance of these people is unbelievable

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Nothing but the best for Trudeau's trusted media.👎🤡

martina1
martina1

Yes, shut it down now. Crooked and corrupt from top to bottom.

Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

Close the doors. Call it quits. Cant make it on your own with out gov help. To bad. Shut er down.

