Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
CBC executive Michel Bissonnette has charged almost $30,000 for travel costs this year. According to records, this includes a trip to the French Riviera that got cancelled.
Bissonnette, executive vice-president of French-language services at the CBC, often flew in business class to Paris and even paid a driver to chauffeur him just five blocks in downtown Ottawa.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Bissonnette had his expenses disclosed to the public through Access to Information and did not provide a comment.
“All the expenses in question are in compliance with our policies governing employee expenses,” said Marc Pichette, spokesperson for the CBC.
“The upcoming trip to Monaco to which you refer was cancelled.”
Records show that since January 1, Bissonnette charged the public $26,747 for travel costs. This includes $7,650 for a business class flight from Montreal to Paris and staying at a four-star hotel in Paris, Hotel Des Saints Peres, which costs $485 per night.
“Michel Bissonnette sits on the board of directors of TV5 International,” said a CBC memo.
“He must, therefore, attend the board meetings held in Paris.”
TV5 International is a French-language TV service. Canada pays $11 million a year to help run it. France, Belgium, and Switzerland also help pay for it.
Funding “seeks to promote Canada’s involvement and influence within the international cultural Francophone,” according to a 2007 department of Heritage report Evaluation of the TV5 Program.
The records show that Bissonnette spent $3,215 on business class plane tickets to Monaco for the start of TV Monaco on September 1. He planned to stay at the French Riviera for four days. It is unknown why he cancelled the trip.
Bissonnette billed unusual charges even within Canada. Expenses for a Montréal luncheon totalled $193. A trip to Toronto for a CBC Board of Directors meeting cost $2,798.
He paid $17.43 for an Uber to take him a short distance in downtown Ottawa, from 1 Elgin Street to 30 Daly Avenue. It's an eight-minute walk. No reason was provided for why he did this.
Bissonnette was earlier cited for ignoring federal directives on non-essential travel during COVID-19 lockdowns. The CBC executive in December 2020 spent nearly a month in Florida, explaining afterward that he had to check on his Miami Beach condo.
Since the pandemic, the CBC has said they are facing “immense” financial problems.
“The COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges of covering it put immense pressure on CBC’s workforce, operations, finances and systems,” the department of Canadian Heritage wrote in an April 20, 2021, briefing note Funding Support for the CBC.
The CBC’s funding primarily comes from a yearly grant of $1.3 billion from the federal government.
Before the pandemic, CBC said losing the rights to Hockey Night in Canada to Rogers Communications in 2013 damaged its finances.
“The challenges that we are facing are severe,” then-CEO Hubert Lacroix testified at 2014 hearings of the Commons Languages committee.
“We simply can’t be in a position where we have to keep cutting.”
(5) comments
Time to get back to reality. Shut them down, then focus on all other bureaucratic waste - do a 'Musk' move...........
Please please shut this entire operation down, the arrogance of these people is unbelievable
Nothing but the best for Trudeau's trusted media.👎🤡
Yes, shut it down now. Crooked and corrupt from top to bottom.
Close the doors. Call it quits. Cant make it on your own with out gov help. To bad. Shut er down.
