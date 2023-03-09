Catherine Tait

Catherine Tait 

 Courtesy Anne Marie Lecomte/Radio-Canada

The CBC doled out about $16.1 million in bonuses to staff in 2022, according to documents obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF). 

“Canadians are missing meals while many CBC staffers aren’t even missing bonuses,” said CTF Federal Director Franco Terrazzano in a Thursday blog post.

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Big104
Big104

The amount of people having their pockets lined at the expense of tax payers is quite vast!!

