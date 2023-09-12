CBC Logo

CBC logo 

 Courtesy CBC

The CBC has 144 corporate directors who each get paid more than $100,000 per year, according to Access to Information documents.

The COVID-19 pandemic put “immense pressure” on the CBC’s finances. 

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

AlbertaEd
AlbertaEd

That is totally unjustified, even if CBC was doing its job.

Report Add Reply
Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

CBC should be able to pay their employees anything they choose.

Canadians should be able to not pay for the CBC.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.