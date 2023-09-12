The CBC has 144 corporate directors who each get paid more than $100,000 per year, according to Access to Information documents.
The COVID-19 pandemic put “immense pressure” on the CBC’s finances.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, executive directors included 10 in “legal services,” 11 in finance, 25 in technology, 41 in English-language radio and television services and 45 in French-language services.
This year, the average pay for the 144 top people was $135,388. This does not include bonuses and expenses.
“The COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges of covering it put immense pressure on CBC’s workforce, operations, finances and systems,” said an April 20, 2021, briefing note Funding Support for the CBC by the department of Canadian Heritage.
“Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures,” Susan Marjetti, general manager of news, said at the time.
The CBC has not published an organizational chart that shows the upper management of the CBC. Earlier, the CBC said they were doing a good job and had talented people.
“We invent ourselves every year to try to find new ways to do things because we have to offer more but with a smaller budget,” Michel Bissonnette, one of the seven CBC vice presidents, testified at 2019 hearings of the Commons Heritage committee.
Access to Information documents showed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the CBC gave itself $156.3 million in pay increases and bonuses. They did not share the details about these bonuses.
In 2014, former CBC CEO Hubert Lacroix testified at Senate Transport and Communications committee hearings that his bonus “was around 20% or 21%” of his annual $436,000 salary.
The Heritage department, in a 2021 briefing note Role and Mandate of CBC, said the corporation’s purpose was to “serve and reflect all Canadians.” It did not explain.
“We will consider how best to position our national public broadcaster to meet the needs and expectations of Canadians now and in the future,” said the note.
“(CBC) occupies a unique place in Canada’s media landscape.”
Since 2021, the Conservative Party has proposed defunding the CBC’s annual $1.3 billion grant from the federal government.
“I am going to save a billion dollars defunding the CBC,” Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre said in a 2022 interview with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation periodical The Taxpayer.
“I think we need a market-driven media that benefits by subscriptions, advertising, sponsorships and donations rather than government subsidies,” said Poilievre.
“I am against bailouts. Frankly, I am against all kinds of bailouts, not just for media.”
(2) comments
That is totally unjustified, even if CBC was doing its job.
CBC should be able to pay their employees anything they choose.
Canadians should be able to not pay for the CBC.
