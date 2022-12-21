CBC Logo

CBC logo 

 Courtesy CBC

A costly CBC libel resulted in seven figures’ worth of legal bills for taxpayers, records show. The payouts follow a network story that falsely accused a Montréal businessman of links to organized crime, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

Newly-released Access To Information records indicate CBC legal fees in the case totaled $623,000. The network was also required to pay $60,000 in damages and plaintiff’s costs that were undisclosed, but expected to run past a half million. The figures covered eight years of litigation.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

Defund the Communist Broadcasting Corporation and no pensions for these leaches either.

Report Add Reply
Forgettable
Forgettable

Defund this criminal money laundering organization.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I think the biggest mistake this judge made in the case was calling the propagandists at the CBC journalists.

Report Add Reply
John1963
John1963

Public officials, and elected officials who do not have to pay their own legal fees incentivized to play fast and loose for "Strategic Reasons". As a tax payer, I am getting tired of paying the bill. The same is true of the directors of large corporations, who are able to pass on the legal costs, as the price of doing business. While I understand the reasons for our government officials being protected from frivolous legal actions, I have a big problem with unaccountable people taking advantage of the system for personal gain. Not sure what the best way to approach this is, but we do need to make them personally accountable, or their behavior will only get worse

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

Defund the CBC. Harper should have.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.