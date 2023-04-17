After its main account was categorized as “government-funded media” by Twitter, CBC/Radio-Canada announced that it is “pausing” its use of the social media platform.
The public broadcaster announced the suspension through a tweet, stating that its journalism is neutral and self-governed, and any suggestion to the contrary is inaccurate.
Since Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre urged for the “government-funded media” label to be added, CBC's primary account stopped tweeting on April 16.
Twitter's policies indicate different levels of editorial involvement with accounts identified as “government-funded.” On Sunday, CBC media relations director Leon Mar said that “CBC does not fulfill these requirements.”
CBC receives public funding through a parliamentary appropriation that is voted on by all MPs, and its independence in editorial matters is protected under the Broadcasting Act.
Numerous Twitter users commented supporting the new “government-funded” label.
Samual @Snooonions tweeted “The @CBC receives over a billion dollars a year in funding from the Canadian government. This is an entirely factual statement and should not be controversial.”
RascallyRaccoon @RascRaccoon tweeted “It doesn't matter how you spin it, the CBC is incredibly biased and they align with certain political ideologies to the detriment of others.”
Terwilliger Petrie @TerwilligerPet1 tweeted “The fact that “Journalistic Standards and Practices” exist doesn’t say anything about how they are now being interpreted and applied within the CBC. Clearly, the CBC’s response to COVID and the convoy proved that when we need journalistic integrity, most [of] the CBC can’t be trusted.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Hehe, love it when the heads of woke socialists explode in response to, you know, facts.
Like a spoiled child, CBC is okay with calling others names but get their panties in a twist when they get called out. (Accurately, I should add.) The most interesting thing about it in my opinion is that they “paused” their Twitter account and almost nobody noticed.
They have neen willing to rake...and ask fir tax dollars for years. But when they are identified as state funded news they march off in a huff? Are they saying they are NOT funded by taxpayer dollars? Can they prove that?
typical leftist organization. plays victim when they get called out.
