After its main account was categorized as “government-funded media” by Twitter, CBC/Radio-Canada announced that it is “pausing” its use of the social media platform.

The public broadcaster announced the suspension through a tweet, stating that its journalism is neutral and self-governed, and any suggestion to the contrary is inaccurate.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(4) comments

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Hehe, love it when the heads of woke socialists explode in response to, you know, facts.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Like a spoiled child, CBC is okay with calling others names but get their panties in a twist when they get called out. (Accurately, I should add.) The most interesting thing about it in my opinion is that they “paused” their Twitter account and almost nobody noticed.

PersonOne
PersonOne

They have neen willing to rake...and ask fir tax dollars for years. But when they are identified as state funded news they march off in a huff? Are they saying they are NOT funded by taxpayer dollars? Can they prove that?

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

typical leftist organization. plays victim when they get called out.

