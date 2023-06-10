CBSA

Credit: CBC

 By Reid Small

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) employees told the Commons Public Safety committee that a proposed law to establish an independent oversight body for the CBSA would not effectively deal with “problematic behaviour” by management. 

CBSA

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the CBSA is Canada’s largest law enforcement agency that does not have a civilian oversight board.

Marco Mendicino

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.