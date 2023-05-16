The Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) filed a notice of application for judicial review challenging a Calgary bylaw that prohibits certain types of protests near city libraries and recreation centres.
“The Calgary protest ban bylaw violates core democratic rights to freedom of expression, association and assembly guaranteed by the Charter,” said CCF litigation director, Christine Van Geyn.
“The protest ban bylaw is not content neutral, [it prohibits certain types of protests, but not others. It puts the City of Calgary in the position of picking and choosing what types of protests are permitted and which are prohibited. This cannot be justified in a free and democratic society.”
The bylaw only restricts protests that express “objection or disapproval” towards ideas or actions related to “race, religious beliefs, colour, gender, gender identity, gender expression, physical disability, mental disability, age, ancestry, place of origin, marital status, source of income, family status or sexual orientation.”
The bylaw prohibits protests on publicly accessible property within 100 meters of an entrance to a recreation facility or a library. The toughest penalties include a $10,000 fine and imprisonment.
“It is not for the government to tell Canadians what they may or may not protest. This proposed bylaw and the $10,000 fine and threat of jail time is unconstitutional and should never have been passed,” said Van Geyn.
“Libraries are places for learning, debate and discovery. Recreation facilities and libraries can and do quite literally play host to political debates during elections. The effect of the bylaw is to silence debate around places where debate is designed to happen.”
The CCF is bringing this application as a public interest litigant and is represented by Calgary lawyer Yoav Niv. Van Geyn says the bylaw creates an uneven playing field for public activism.
“Under the bylaw, the government would permit a pipeline protest, but could prohibit a protest about female genital mutilation as a religious practice, or a protest about medical assistance in dying, or even a protest related to international armed conflict,” said Van Geyn.
“The bylaw will also chill other speech that may not fall within the definition of ‘specified protest,’ but which the public may fear could attract state sanction due to uncertainty in enforcement or application of the bylaw. The bylaw must be struck down.”
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau.
He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.