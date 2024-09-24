Ceremonial teepee set ablaze at Lac La Biche RCMP detachment

On Monday night about 11 :15 p.m., Lac La Biche RCMP were alerted by a member of the public that a commemorative teepee which stood outside of the detachment was on fire. Members quickly responded with fire extinguishers in hand and with the assistance of the Lac La Biche Fire Department the blaze was quickly extinguished. "The teepee was a gift from the Beaver Lake Cree First Nation Community and a proud symbol of the partnership established over the years between the Lac La Biche RCMP and the members of the indigenous communities they serve," said the RCMP in a Tuesday release."With the assistance of the RCMP Forensics Team and Fire investigators, evidence has been secured at the scene and the investigation is ongoing."RCMP is asking the community for any witnesses or information regarding this incident to come forward and contact their local police detachment. Please contact the Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-404-2500. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.