Dan Kelly

Dan Kelly

 Courtesy CFIB

The president of the Canadian Federation for Independent Business says member businesses need PSAC employees back to work, but without breaking the bank to pay them.

In an interview with the Western Standard, Dan Kelly says many of his 97,000 CFIB members have worse things than inflation to deal with.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

northrungrader
northrungrader

Parasites Sucking Assets from Canadians.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.