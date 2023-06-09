Anti-lockdown protest

More than 1,000 protesters gathered outside the Saskatchewan Legislature in January in solidarity of the Freedom Convoy, calling for an end to  vaccine mandates among other public health orders.

 Courtesy Kirk Fraser/CBC News

COVID-19 charges against Goderich, ON, residents Richard and Valerie Bostock were withdrawn at the request of the Crown attorney on Tuesday. 

“Had the case proceeded, my clients would have made an issue of the 22-month delay in bringing the case to trial,” said Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF)-funded lawyer Christopher Fleury in a Friday press release. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Delby
Delby

And 4 Albertans are still in jail. Lousy country; lousy judicial system.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.