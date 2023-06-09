COVID-19 charges against Goderich, ON, residents Richard and Valerie Bostock were withdrawn at the request of the Crown attorney on Tuesday.
“Had the case proceeded, my clients would have made an issue of the 22-month delay in bringing the case to trial,” said Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF)-funded lawyer Christopher Fleury in a Friday press release.
“Delays of this length in the Provincial Offences Court, which normally hears minor traffic tickets, are unacceptable.”
The release said the Bostocks were ticketed for peacefully protesting Ontario’s lockdowns and were each issued an $880 fine.
It said they protested lockdowns in front of Courthouse Square in Goderich in 2021. At that time, a third lockdown had been implemented by the Ontario government.
A stay-at-home order was in effect, preventing people from leaving their residences except if it was necessary for one of 29 enumerated reasons. Protesting was not a permissible reason to leave a residence under the order.
The release went on to say Huron County Provincial Police warned the protestors to disperse. It added the Bostocks asserted their freedom of peaceful assembly guaranteed under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which led to them being ticketed.
The Bostocks completed the back of their tickets and requested a trial date. They did not hear any details until January when they received a notice of trial in the mail.
Their trial was scheduled for March.
After discussions between their lawyer and the Crown attorney, the Bostocks agreed to make a modest charitable donation and that following the donation, all charges would be withdrawn.
The court adjourned the case until Tuesday to allow them time to make the donation. The charges were withdrawn on that date.
“That being said, the Bostocks are quite happy with the outcome,” said Fleury.
The JCCF initiated a lawsuit against the Ontario government for various COVID-19 restrictions in 2022.
“The people of Ontario have suffered as a result of these arbitrary lockdowns — some of the worst in Canada for more than two years,” said JCCF lawyer Chris Naimi.
Naimi and JCCF lawyers Sayeh Hassan and Henna Parmar are representing former Ontario independent MPP Randy Hillier (Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston), who was charged for participating in anti-lockdown protests.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
And 4 Albertans are still in jail. Lousy country; lousy judicial system.
