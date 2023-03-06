ArriveCAN

Travellers have to pre-register on the ArriveCAN application before they enter Canada for non-essential travel.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) has announced charges against Canadian truck driver "Dan P" for failing to disclose his vaccine status on ArriveCan were stayed on Friday. 

“Canadians should not be forced to disclose private medical information to people not practicing medicine,” said JCCF lawyer Sayeh Hassan in a Monday press release. 

northrungrader
northrungrader

Monetary damages from every single politician that let this happen, start with the Trudeau Foundation. Taxpayers did not enact these charter violation rules, politicians and medical officers did, sue everyone of those evil people.

Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

The liberal gov should be held accountable in every way possible for the discrimination and the forcing of its citizens to disclose any of this info to come back into their own country. Its criminal. Its communism and to all the people that did not stand their ground and push back. I hope you all are proud of the way you treated your fellow Canadian's. Discrimination at its basic level, .

