The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) has announced charges against Canadian truck driver "Dan P" for failing to disclose his vaccine status on ArriveCan were stayed on Friday.
“Canadians should not be forced to disclose private medical information to people not practicing medicine,” said JCCF lawyer Sayeh Hassan in a Monday press release.
“The right to reasonable privacy, including the right to medical privacy, is protected by the Charter, and hardworking Canadians should not be punished for choosing to exercise their rights.”
The release said P was informed of new COVID-19 restrictions which were going to be implemented in 2022 while he was in the United States. It said he was concerned with having to disclose his vaccine status via ArriveCan.
Upon hearing about the new requirements, P arranged for a second driver to accompany him, so he could travel a longer distance to return home before the new COVID-19 restrictions took effect. The second driver had to cancel hours before the departure due to a medical emergency with his family.
P could drive a set number of hours per day due to rest requirements, preventing him from reaching the border before being implemented.
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said the deadline would not apply to commercial drivers. This announcement was made during his trip and informed his travel plans.
The release went on to say the CBSA demanded he provide his vaccine status through ArriveCan upon arriving at the border. It added he refused to provide this information due to privacy reasons and believed he had a valid exemption.
He was fined $940 for refusing to provide this information.
“The stay of charges against Mr. P is a step in the right direction,” said Hassan.
The JCCF said on February 7 a lawsuit was filed on behalf of Canadians who were fined or forced into quarantine for refusing to disclose their vaccine status through ArriveCan.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
Monetary damages from every single politician that let this happen, start with the Trudeau Foundation. Taxpayers did not enact these charter violation rules, politicians and medical officers did, sue everyone of those evil people.
The liberal gov should be held accountable in every way possible for the discrimination and the forcing of its citizens to disclose any of this info to come back into their own country. Its criminal. Its communism and to all the people that did not stand their ground and push back. I hope you all are proud of the way you treated your fellow Canadian's. Discrimination at its basic level, .
