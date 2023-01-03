Former AM 640 host Charles Adler said many people who replied to his endorsement of Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley are hateful.
“Found timelines polluted w Climate Change Denial, WEF Conspiracy, Separatism & Anti-Vaxx,” said Adler in a tweet.
Former AM 640 host Charles Adler said many people who replied to his endorsement of Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley are hateful.
“Found timelines polluted w Climate Change Denial, WEF Conspiracy, Separatism & Anti-Vaxx,” said Adler in a tweet.
“Thanks for reinforcing my decision to support the only effective vehicle to protect Albertans from what (Jason) Kenney correctly called Lunatics.”
Have read replies of many opposing my endorsement. Found timelines polluted w Climate Change Denial, WEF Conspiracy, Separatism & Anti-Vaxx. Thanks for reinforcing my decision to support the only effective vehicle to protect Albertans from what Kenney correctly called Lunatics.— Charles Adler (@charlesadler) January 1, 2023
Adler announced he would be supporting Notley in the 2023 Alberta election on Saturday.
“I endorse Democracy over Demagoguery, Victory over Victimhood, Science over Snake Oil, Public Service over Paranoia & Leading Canada over Leaving Canada,” he said.
“I support @RachelNotley's campaign to return Albertans to normalcy.”
On the eve of 2023 in #Alberta - a political endorsement. I endorse Democracy over Demagoguery, Victory over Victimhood, Science over Snake Oil, Public Service over Paranoia & Leading Canada over Leaving Canada. I support @RachelNotley's campaign to return Albertans to normalcy. pic.twitter.com/0q4eRz1cuc— Charles Adler (@charlesadler) January 1, 2023
Notley said she was grateful for the endorsement.
“Thank you, Charles,” she said.
Thank you, Charles. #ableg #yyc #yeg #abpoli https://t.co/ShZ7DeBU5Y— Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) January 1, 2023
The Alberta NDP would form a majority government if an election took place now, according to December 3 projections by 338Canada.
The projections said the Alberta NDP would win a total of 46 seats, an increase from 24 in 2019. They said the Alberta United Conservative Party would obtain 41 seats, a decrease from 63.
No other parties would win a seat in the Alberta Legislature. The other parties the projections included were the Alberta Party, the Wildrose Independence Party of Alberta (WIPA), the Alberta Liberals, and the Alberta Greens.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(2) comments
Used to listen to Adler on occasion over 20 years ago . . . . obviously the wheels fell off or he sold out to the FakeStream Media years ago . . . what a JOKE you are Charles ! ! !
Get real Chuck...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.