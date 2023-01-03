Charles Adler

Charles Adler 

 Courtesy Charles Adler/Twitter

Former AM 640 host Charles Adler said many people who replied to his endorsement of Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley are hateful. 

“Found timelines polluted w Climate Change Denial, WEF Conspiracy, Separatism & Anti-Vaxx,” said Adler in a tweet. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Used to listen to Adler on occasion over 20 years ago . . . . obviously the wheels fell off or he sold out to the FakeStream Media years ago . . . what a JOKE you are Charles ! ! !

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

Get real Chuck...

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.