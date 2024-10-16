CHEERS!: CTF says Global Affairs Canada spent $51,000 monthly on booze

Global Affairs Canada racked up a staggering $3.3 million alcohol bill between January 2019 and May 2024, according to new figures obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF). The average monthly cost of these purchases — $51,000 — has sparked outrage, with critics questioning how taxpayer money is being spent.The records, accessed via freedom-of-information requests, reveal that the department made large orders of beer, wine, and spirits for various overseas diplomatic missions. The biggest single order came from Washington, D.C., where bureaucrats spent $56,684 on wine in February 2019. Similar large orders were placed in cities such as Beijing, New Delhi, and San Jose, often with minimal explanation provided for the expenses.“This kind of waste is mind-boggling,” said Franco Terrazzano, CTF’s federal director. “Is any politician seriously going to justify spending thousands of dollars on cocktail parties while Canadians are struggling?”Much of the spending — $1.9 million — was attributed to the Canadian Alcoholic Beverages Abroad program, originally designed to promote Canadian wine globally. However, the remaining $1.4 million was for miscellaneous alcohol purchases, with no clear indication of whether the money was ever recouped by the government.The purchases weren’t limited to official events. Some orders were for more casual gatherings, such as a trivia night that included a $1,024 alcohol bill. Other expenses were simply labeled as “bulk alcohol purchase” or “replenishment of wine stock,” leaving little transparency for taxpayers.Global Affairs Canada does not centrally track alcohol purchases, meaning the true cost could be even higher. Terrazzano criticized the lack of oversight, noting that this is only one department, while there are over 200 federal agencies and departments that could have similar expenditures.“These bureaucrats seem to be having a great time at taxpayer expense,” said Terrazzano. “But Canadians deserve to know what value we’re getting from a $51,000 monthly booze bill.”