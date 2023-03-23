Fresh calls are being made to scrap Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s planned alcohol tax hike after MPs voted in favour of cancelling the increase in a shock result.
Trudeau’s Liberals are planning to raise the tax on alcohol by 6.3% on April 1, 2023 in adherence to the alcohol estimator tax [first passed in 2017] which allows the government to hike the price of beer, wine and spirits without a vote in Parliament.
However, in somewhat of a surprise result, MPs voted in favour of a motion calling on the government to cancel the increase by 170 to 149.
The motion was sponsored by opposition leader Pierre Poilievre and received unanimous support from the Conservatives, NDP and all but one Bloc Québécois MP.
With Canadians already paying half the price of beer in taxes, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation is now calling on Trudeau to respect the motion and scrap the hike.
“The only time members of Parliament got to vote on this tax hike, they overwhelmingly voted against it,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the CTF.
“MPs clearly want to see the alcohol tax hike scrapped in next Tuesday’s budget.”
“Trudeau must listen to Canadians and MPs and cancel this undemocratic tax hike that will increase the cost of living when Canadians are struggling to stretch our paycheques.”
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
