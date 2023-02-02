An Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams Internet Child Exploitation (ALERT ICE) unit investigation stopped the alleged sexual abuse of a young child in Airdrie, AB, by a 26-year-old man.
“It was only through a timely forensic analysis that ICE investigators became aware of this child being abused,” said ALERT ICE Det. Erin Penner in a Thursday press release.
“The victim’s mother was unaware, and you can appreciate the trauma this family is experiencing right now.”
The release said the arrest took place January 19 after ICE executed a search warrant at a home in Airdrie. It said investigators were led to the home after receiving information about an unknown suspect uploading suspected child sexual exploitation materials through social media platforms.
A number of computers and electronic devices were taken from the home, and forensic technicians conducted an onsite, preliminary analysis. On the suspect’s cellphone, ICE technicians found photos appearing to depict alleged sexual abuse against a family member.
The release went on to say the victim and family members are receiving help from specialized support services, including Luna Child and Youth Advocacy Centre and Airdrie Victim Services. It added Alberta Children’s Services is involved.
The suspect’s name is not being released to protect the victim’s identity.
He is scheduled to appear in court on February 16. He has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, making child pornography, accessing child pornography, and possession of child pornography.
The release said ICE began its investigation after receiving a referral from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre. It noted Airdrie RCMP assisted with the search and arrest.
ICE units rescued 59 children from sexual exploitation, abuse, and luring in 2022.
“It was a great relief to our team to end this abuse,” said Penner.
Anyone with information about this case or any child exploitation situation is asked to contact their local police or report their concerns at www.cybertip.ca.
This ordeal comes after Calgary resident Bernard Hyde, 76, was charged by ALERT ICE with various sex crimes in September.
“This is one of the most egregious offenders the ICE unit has ever investigated,” said ALERT ICE Staff Sgt. Dominic Mayhew.
“With over one million child sexual exploitation materials identified, there doesn’t appear to be any propensity for stopping, and past arrests do not appear to have provided any reasonable deterrence.”
