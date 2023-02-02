ALERT Logo

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams handle investigations into serious crimes.

An Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams Internet Child Exploitation (ALERT ICE) unit investigation stopped the alleged sexual abuse of a young child in Airdrie, AB, by a 26-year-old man.  

“It was only through a timely forensic analysis that ICE investigators became aware of this child being abused,” said ALERT ICE Det. Erin Penner in a Thursday press release. 

(1) comment

Drax
Drax

What about the naked man in the children's bathroom and the drag queen shows for children and the explicit material allowed in school's for children. I suppose ALERT didn't hear about that?

