The Children’s Health Defense (CHS) drafted a petition saying COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates should be discontinued in 2023.
“Shared decision-making is a model of the patient-physician relationship that is considered the most desirable by both the US and UK government health establishments,” said CHS national grassroots organizer Michael Kane and American internist Dr. Meryl Nass in the petition.
“Patients want to make their own medical decisions, and they have the legal right to do so.”
The petition was signed by 21 medical experts as of Tuesday. Some of the signatories include BreatheMD founder Dr. Mary Bowden, American cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, and mRNA vaccine inventor Dr. Robert Malone.
The petition said when financial incentives did not achieve universal vaccination, mandates were imposed. One way this was done was by requiring COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare workers whose employers received Medicare payments after learning they did not protect people from infection.
Kane and Nass said grants to school districts were conditioned on mask mandates in schools. They said these incentives and punishments “fly in the face of long-established medical ethics, especially informed consent and shared decision making.”
The petition said there is general agreement COVID-19 vaccines do not prevent transmission. Therefore, vaccine mandates are unscientific and indefensible.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) adapted its guidelines for managing COVID-19, suggesting vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans be treated the same with respect to isolation, quarantining, and testing. The CDC continues to tell Americans to receive more booster and supports federally-imposed vaccine mandates.
Patients and doctors are not permitted to choose the COVID-19 therapies best suited to them. The petition said mandates must end, and patients and doctors must be able to assert their human and legal rights about medical care.
The petition went on to say patients experience different risks from vaccinations and might have medical or psychological issues preventing safe masking. It added pretending these differences do not exist is denying reality.
States have been investigating and punishing doctors for issuing medical exemptions. It said this must not stand.
The petition said states decide on the age of consent, and until the age is reached, parents are responsible for their children, with a few exceptions. It said state requirements that parents must consent to vaccines given to their underage children are being dismissed in select jurisdictions.
Health officers in Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Kings County, WA, issued guidelines in 2021 allowing local medical providers to vaccinate children as young as 12 without parental consent.
The petition continued by saying bypassing parents and allowing underage children to decide what goes into them is inconsistent with state laws, medical ethics, common sense, and pediatric care. It requested the polices end.
It said an attack on the free speech of doctors and medical scientists is being waged across America today. Doctors have been investigated, lost their specialty board certifications, and had their medical licenses revoked for speaking out against federal guidelines.
The World Health Organization, National Institute of Health, and CDC changed their COVID-19 policies numerous times during the pandemic.
The petition said suppressing medical professionals’ speech is illegal according to First Amendment and state statutes, and must end now.
Kane and Nass said informed consent means “medical decisions ought to be made by individual patients based on their individual situation and personal best interest.”
“‘One size fits all’ medicine is incongruent with these principles,” they said.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
