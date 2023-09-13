Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Elections Commissioner Caroline Simard did not mention "China" when updating investigations into alleged election fraud by foreign agents in her Annual Report to Parliament.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, before the expulsion of a Chinese spy on May 8, Simard had previously dismissed 116 complaints of alleged interference.
“It is clear the issue of foreign interference weighs heavily on Canadians’ trust in Canada’s institutions and the democratic process,” wrote Commissioner Simard.
Investigators reviewed complaints and aimed at “resolving as many files as possible before the next general election.”
“It remains too early to determine the outcome of the ongoing work and if the review will lead to formal measures,” wrote Simard.
While the Elections Act prohibited foreign interference, it remained “a complex issue that may go beyond the elements regulated by the Act.”
“Safeguarding the integrity of our elections requires the participation and collaboration of a wide range of partners and stakeholders as well as all Canadians,” wrote the Commissioner.
“We all have a role to play.”
The Annual Report did not mention China, even though on May 8, a Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei was expelled. Wei was stationed at the Toronto Chinese consulate and implicated in activities targeting the family of Conservative MP Michael Chong (Wellington-Halton Hills, ON).
The Annual Report only made vague references to "foreign third parties."
However, on August 10, the department of Foreign Affairs stated that it was "highly probable" that the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa had initiated a WeChat slander campaign to damage the Conservative Party’s reputation.
“The Commissioner and her staff take all allegations of foreign interference very seriously,” said the report.
In a briefing note dated November 1, Simard stated that investigators had dismissed 116 misconduct complaints by foreign agents. Additionally, it mentioned that 58 complaints were still being reviewed at that time.
“Foreign components in investigations almost always give rise to delays, complexities and other challenges,” said the briefing note.
“A significant amount of time and resources will often be required simply to obtain the evidence located outside Canada. If evidence is under the jurisdiction of a country with which Canada does not have cooperation agreements, it may even be impossible to acquire the evidence.”
In her testimony on June 13th before the House Affairs committee, Simard stated that all complaints were looked into.
“We have conducted a rigorous and thorough review of every complaint and every piece of information brought to our attention concerning allegations of foreign interference in both the 2019 and 2021 general elections,” said Simard.
