Canada/China flags
Courtesy Asiapacific.ca

Elections Commissioner Caroline Simard did not mention "China" when updating investigations into alleged election fraud by foreign agents in her Annual Report to Parliament.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, before the expulsion of a Chinese spy on May 8, Simard had previously dismissed 116 complaints of alleged interference.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(9) comments

Majder
Majder

Words are free, actions speak volumes.

Report Add Reply
jokeco68
jokeco68

This is the brilliance of being a woke government, when people start revealing the truth you can just say it’s racism. Happens all the time now

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

Listen to what Senator Denise Batters has to say.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AwlfznEi1g0&pp=ygUOZGVuaXNlIGJhdHRlcnM%3D

Report Add Reply
GreatWhite
GreatWhite

China interference again?

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

The more this fascist NDP-Liberal regime tries to cover up something, the more we become suspicious of anything they say or do. Credibility is nonexistent when it comes to our so called elected officials these days.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Once again the Liberals investigate themselves and find no wrongdoings. How many times now? It took them 4 months to appoint a new ethics commissionaire because the could find a Liberal who knew what ethics is?

Report Add Reply
Freedom4me
Freedom4me

The doublespeak sounds like something out of the mouth of Sir Humphrey from the BBC show Yes Minister. May as well listen to a vacuum cleaner.

Report Add Reply
Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

What is the Liberal government hiding? This screams cover up at the minimum. We need an Election now before we have no Canada left to defend.

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

Agreed!

Unfortunately, the NDP is just as bad or worse, there is very little hope they will take Trudeau down.

Report Add Reply

