According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Liberal Senator Yuen Pau Woo (BC) told the media that he was deeply insulted and felt attacked when asked about his Beijing contacts.
“I don’t like getting these attacks,” said Woo.
“People are claiming that I am some kind of a foreign agent not because they have any evidence of arrangements between myself and a foreign state but because of my views.”
“If someone like me can be labelled in such a way because of the views I express, imagine the thousands and thousands and thousands of other Canadians who could also be stigmatized.”
“You have been dubbed as Beijing’s man in the Senate, as China’s mouthpiece in the Senate,” said a reporter.
“Do you have any ties with the Chinese regime?”
“I am not sure I want to dignify that question,” replied Woo.
“It is deeply insulting.”
“I’m a privileged and somewhat protected individual,” said Woo.
“I don’t like getting these attacks. But think about all the other Chinese people who don’t have my privilege or my protection. Are they going to be accused of being fifth columnists because of the views they hold?”
Woo is a former CEO of the Asia Pacific Foundation. In 2020, he accepted a speaking invitation from the Canada-China Friendship Society, a club praised by the Chinese Embassy for “promoting mutual understanding and friendship” with the People’s Republic.
The Friendship Society is loosely affiliated with the Communist Party People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, a Beijing state agency. Senator Woo’s scheduled appearance at a $10-per-ticket event followed the arrest and detention of two Canadian consultants in China, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig.
“There is an urgent need to rethink and reframe Canada-China relations,” said the Friendship Society in a statement.
The Friendship Society said Senator Woo is “widely recognized as a leading thinker on international economic issues and Canada-Asia relations.”
In 2017, Senator Woo accepted a Huawei Canada invitation to speak with University of British Columbia students who’d won Huawei-funded scholarships to visit China, take Mandarin classes, and tour Huawei corporate headquarters.
“Thank you, Huawei Canada for supporting next-generation engineering and IT stars,” tweeted Woo.
Thank you @Huawei_Canada for supporting next generation engineering and IT stars from @UBC and @SFU https://t.co/NXmtObwYcg— Yuen Pau Woo (@yuenpauwoo) June 1, 2017
Until 2021, Woo held membership in the pro-Beijing University of British Columbia China Council.
“We want the Chinese government to succeed,” wrote Woo in a 2015 commentary in iPolitics.
“We support China’s desire for a bigger voice in global and regional governance.”
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(8) comments
Deport this dude.
Crying out 'racism' is the fallback position of communists. At the same time, does anyone find it odd that suddenly race has become the primary issue within Western society? We are being played by the CCP and it's time for the people to wake up and accept that.
Just like all the previous Trudeau inquiries this latest Johnson / Dong Inquiry has already had its Summary written before the fake show begins. The Johnson / Dong Inquiry will conclude that there is nothing to see here and that CSIS was mistaken.
Yuen Pau Woo Obviously took money or bribes from the Chinese Communist Party! He’s just another corrupt lying liberal communist who should be charged with treason and made to face the consequences of treason 100 years ago! Unfortunately there are no consequences for treason anymore, if there was our entire liberal government, all of the NDP, most of the CPC and most public servants would be facing them because they are all guilty of high treason! This country disgusts me!
Unless Woo can prove otherwise, imo, he's the CCP's representative in the Senate. Memo to Woo: prove me wrong or resign!
Sorry, Sweetheart, but the minute you ran for public office, you put yourself in a position that will receive public scrutiny.
And the minute you took your first paycheck 'representing' Canada, you accepted that you WILL be answering questions.
Oh, right - Liberals don't believe they serve the Canadian people or require transparency, honesty or even answers.
No one is accusing Chinese Canadians of being spies we are acccusing you Mr Woo of being a spy and I am glad you are offended. In fact it is Chinese Canadians that are also accusing Woo and others of threatening them to vote a certain way and making threats against their family members back in China if they don't cooperate.
Well said!
