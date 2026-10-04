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Chrétien dismissed financial transaction tax decades before $49 billion proposal

Jean Chrétien
Jean Chrétien Screenshot/CBC
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Parliamentary Budget Office
Cdnpoli
G7
Green Party
Cdnpol
Lucie Moncion
Library Of Parliament
Jean Chrétien
James Tobin
Lorne Nystrom
tobin tax
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