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WATCH: Chrétien warns US: 'Don't mistake our kindness for softness' — at Gander's 9/11 anniversary

Jean Chrétien at Gander 9/11 ceremony
Jean Chrétien at Gander 9/11 ceremonyCBC, screenshot
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Newfoundland And Labrador
Gander
9/11
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Pete Hoekstra
Gander NL
9/11 rememberance
Gander 9/11 ceremony
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Western Standard
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