WATCH: Chrétien warns US: 'Don't mistake our kindness for softness' — at Gander's 9/11 anniversary

At a ceremony in Gander, NL, which remembered welcoming nearly 7,000 passengers on 9/11 as many planes were diverted after US airspace shut down — former Prime Minister Jean Chrétien had a few words for the Americans on the current trade war with Canada."Yes, Canada is a generous, open country, and Canadians are tolerant, but never mistake our generosity for weakness," Chretien, 92, said."And never mistake our kindness for softness.""We bow to no one.""We embrace our friends, and we help them in their moment of need. But when we are insulted, or threatened, and abused, the more we will stand up for ourselves and stand united.""I say that not in anger, but as one friend to another."."We know who we are, and we are proud of it. Building a country like this, with this climate and this geography, is a sign of toughness, not of weakness," Chrétien stated."“Vivre Les Etats Unis and Vivre Le Canada!"The crowd gave Chretien athree standing ovations.After Chrétien finished his speech, U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra, also in attendance, embraced him in a bear hug.The town, which at the time had no more than 10,000 residents, welcomed the passengers from 38 separate aircraft into its community after the tragic events of 9/11, and now, after a quarter of a century, a special ceremony took place in commemoration of that day.Friday many of the people on those flights, also known fondly as "come from aways," revisited Gander, with delegates from across North America also visiting the event, including Governor General Louise Arbour, Lieutenant Governor of NL Joan Marie Aylward, NL Premier Tony Wakeham, and US Ambassador to Canada Hoekstra.Thousands were gathered at the event..David Cochrane, the host of Power & Politics on CBC, opened the speech with a land acknowledgement, going on to state, "25 years ago, on a clear September morning, the world changed.""In the hours and days that followed September 11, 2001, we witnessed unimaginable tragedy, profound loss, and uncertainty.""But in all that darkness, we also witnessed something else — the very best of humanity.""Here in Gander, in communities throughout Newfoundland and Labrador, and right across Canada, thousands of strangers arrived unexpectedly.""They came from all corners of the world, carrying fear, uncertainty, and unanswered questions, and they were welcomed," he stated..The current Mayor of Gander, Percy Farwell, welcomed the passengers back to Gander."This time they have their luggage, so it should be much easier," Farwell joked."This is a day of solemn reflection and remembrance of those nearly 3,000 innocent souls who died in New York, in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and Washington, DC, and those who have died or continue to suffer in the years following," he stated."For us here in Gander and around NL and across Canada, we reflect on a twist of fate that left us intimately and profoundly linked to this story.""It's a day of gratitude that, in that dark time, we were blessed with the opportunity to care for real people affected by these events, who literally dropped out of the sky here and at other Canadian airports in a distressed state and in need of the most fundamental human requirements: food, shelter, clothing, and most importantly, consolation, reassurance, and love.".Farwell said he hopes Gander and all of Canada are known in light of this story during 9/11 as "the friend that former U.S. soldier and President Ulysses S. Grant referred to when he said, 'A friend in my adversity, I shall always cherish most. I can better trust those who help to relieve the gloom of my dark hours than those who are so ready to enjoy with me the sunshine of my prosperity.'"Candles were lit in remembrance of the lives lost, and irrevocably changed by the events of 9/11.One survivor's story was shared, that of Donna Spira, who worked for AON Financial Services on the 100th floor of the South Tower of the World Trade Center.She was one of only 12 people among 200 on the floor that survived, witnessing many of her colleagues and friends die, including her friend Paul Bianella, who did not survive the attacks in the North Tower..In her speech, Governor General Louise Arbour remembered the countless Canadian first responders who were sent to help their American allies: "Canadian firefighters, police officers, and the Canadian Red Cross traveled to New York City to support their American counterparts facing an unprecedented disaster.""We also remember the members of the Canadian Armed Forces who answered the call of duty alongside their American partners, and that support was not short-lived.""In the months and years that followed, the Canadian spirit of solidarity and sacrifice endured, leading our armed forces to serve alongside our allies and partners in Afghanistan.""Their service came at a terrible, enormous cost, claiming the lives of 158 Canadian Armed Forces members.".During 9/11 events, 24 Canadians lost their lives: "Some worked in the towers, others were attending trade shows or visiting loved ones," stated Cochrane."Two Canadians were passengers on the flights that struck the towers. Another was the co-pilot of United Flight 93, which crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, when the passengers fought back in sacrifice to prevent more death and destruction."One of the most remarkable legacies to come out of people landing in Gander that day, stated Premier Wakeham, was that "The people who arrived here on September 11th were supposed to be passing thousands of feet above our province."."They were never supposed to meet the people of NL. Yet 25 years later, some of those relationships are still here. That is a remarkable legacy to emerge from such a terrible day," Wakeham stated.The US Ambassador to Canada, Pete Hoekstra, commented on Canada and the US' legacy as allies, "the shared sacrifices that we had as nations, standing side by side in Afghanistan to confront the horror that had perpetrated these attacks against our country.""We stood side by side."."When people in America hear the word Gander, our hearts soften, and we just quietly murmur another prayer, and once more, we say thank you.""As a representative of the United States government, thank you to the people of Gander.""Thank you for your friendship; thank you for standing up for the nation of Canada. Thank you. Thank you for being a partner. Thank you for the shared sacrifices that you have made with us," Hoekstra stated.Gander's story inspired the Canadian musical Come From Away, which recounts the events in Gander following 9/11, and how residents opened their homes, schools, churches, and community facilities to passengers needing a place to stay.