City of Calgary extends secondary suite amnesty

In a bid to foster the creation of safe and legal housing alternatives, the City of Calgary has announced the extension of its Secondary Suites Amnesty Program until December 31, 2026. The program, initiated in 2018, has proven successful in encouraging homeowners to register their secondary suites, contributing to a notable increase in the number of compliant living spaces within the city.Under the extended Amnesty Program, owners looking to develop secondary suites or register existing ones will benefit from waived charges for development permits and registration fees. This cost reduction aims to facilitate the construction and registration of secondary suites, ensuring that more Calgarians have access to safe and affordable housing options.Brenda Desjardins, the Director of Development, Business, and Building Services, was enthusiastic about the program's impact. "Since the beginning of the Amnesty Program in 2018, we have seen a significant increase in the number of safe, legal suites registered with The City. Currently, there are over 11,000 suites on the Registry," she said. "Legal and registered suites provide safe and affordable housing choices for renters and owners alike."A secondary suite, typically located in a home's basement, constitutes a separate living space with distinct facilities for living, cooking, sleeping, and bathing. Such suites are permitted in most low-density residential districts.Owners of suites constructed before March 2018 must ensure that their existing suites comply with minimum life safety requirements. This includes features such as a bedroom window exit, smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, a protected exit route from the basement to the exterior, drywall barriers between suites, and drywall barriers in the mechanical room.Renters can verify the compliance of their secondary suites by checking the Secondary Suites Registry, an online map that displays all registered suites in Calgary. For those seeking more information on developing new secondary suites or legalizing existing ones, resources are available on the official City of Calgary website at calgary.ca/suites.