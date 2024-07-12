City of Calgary water restrictions continue as more wire snaps found

The City of Calgary warned again on Thursday last month’s critical water main break continues to affect city-wide water usage. There have been three additional wire snaps on the feeder main, and the repaired pipe is operating at just 55%.Stage 3 water restrictions remain in place in Calgary, preventing people from using a sprinkler or hose to water their lawns or wash their cars. Calgarians are also restricted from washing outdoor surfaces and filling decorative water displays like fountains. There is no guidance as to when these restrictions will be lifted. With temperature surpassing 30 C for several days in a row, Calgary's water use rose to 567 million L, up from 555 million L on Tuesday, the city said in a news update. The city warns residents to be careful not to use too much water so as not to put too much stress on the water system. Francois Bouchart, the City of Calgary’s director of capital priorities and investment, addressed the three newly discovered “snaps” in the feeder main. “These snaps do not mean another break is imminent,” said Bouchart. “The wire coils around each 16-foot segment of pipe approximately 350 times, and the snaps were spread across three locations along the feeder main.”He said by contrast the repaired break saw about 50 of these individual wires snapped in the same segment of pipe, and added the city promises to form medium- and long- term plans for the rehabilitation of the sections of pipes where snapped wires were found. “The three additional snaps are not an immediate cause for concern, however, they do show that the pipe is under some stress under the current flow conditions,” Bouchart said.“To comfortably move to the next stage, we will need to increase the flow in the pipe, but we’re moving very cautiously because we don’t want to risk another significant break that could set back our progress.”Noting the rise in Calgary’s water usage, Bouchart told reporters the increase was expected due to this week’s heat wave. “On Monday, with the increased heat, we started to see a spike in use,” he said. “This is a normal pattern during a heat wave. We anticipated this increase and we expected our use to drop in the coming days as the temperatures cool.”“If we had been in Stage 2 restrictions (on Wednesday), we believe our water demand would have been 70 to 100 million L higher, due primarily to running of sprinklers and hoses. With the current water flow rate through the feeder main, it would have been hard for us to meet this higher demand.”Public outdoor pools and spray parks are exempt from the Stage 3 restrictions and remain open for Calgarians to get some reprieve from the heat. Outdoor pools in residential backyards are also permitted.