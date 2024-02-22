News

‘CLIMATE ENGINEERING’: Environment Canada wants to save the climate by blocking the sun

‘CLIMATE ENGINEERING’: Environment Canada wants to save the climate by blocking the sun
‘CLIMATE ENGINEERING’: Environment Canada wants to save the climate by blocking the sunClimate Analytics
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Environment Canada
Trudeau Liberals
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault’
Science Strategy
solar radiation modification
marine geoengineering
climate-altering technologies
stratospheric aerosol injection
Desert Research Institute
Science Direct
Carnegie Climate Governance Initiative

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news