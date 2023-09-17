Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) data showed 24% of people with mortgages struggle to manage their monthly debt payments.
Additionally, just over half of them expected their home's value to increase in the coming year, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“The current economic context and rise of interest rates has had a significant negative impact on many consumers’ financial situation,” said the 2023 Mortgage Consumer Survey.
“A significant proportion of mortgage consumers are struggling to make ends meet and fulfill their debt obligations, especially those under 35. This context is also affecting respondents’ general mood.”
“Perceptions are at their lowest,” wrote the CMHC.
“This includes confidence in the mortgage purchasing process as well as perceived benefits of home ownership.”
“Respondents also have less confidence in their ability to make future mortgage payments,” said the report.
“Analysis of the results show consumers who took on their mortgages after the rise of interest rates are more pessimistic about the process and their investment.”
The results came from surveys conducted by Leger Marketing involving 4,014 people who had mortgages. This included first-time borrowers and homeowners who renewed their loans at different interest rates.
The CMHC did not reveal the cost of the survey or who paid for it.
Asked if they agreed with the statement, “I believe the value of my house will increase in the next 12 months,” only 55% agreed compared to 84% last year.
Asked if they agreed, “I am comfortable with my current level of mortgage debt,” 66% said yes compared to 84% last year.
Asked if they were “confident I will be able to make my future mortgage payments,” 78% agreed compared to 90% last year.
“Forty-nine percent of mortgage consumers impacted face difficulty maintaining certain debt payments, including mortgage payments,” said Mortgage Consumer.
“Forty-six percent of mortgage consumers must adjust their household budget.”
Of mortgage holders surveyed, “24% said they have difficulty maintaining certain debt payments such as credit cards (14%) and mortgage payments (10%),” wrote researchers.
“Twenty-three percent are not confident their household will be able to manage.”
In a different study, Survey of Consumer Expectations by the Bank of Canada released on July 3, it was discovered homeowners dealing with increased interest rates had started cutting their household expenses and taking on extra jobs to pay their bills.
“Many low-income households are already buying only necessities, leaving little room for further cuts to their spending,” said the bank study.
(1) comment
"You will own nothing and you will be happy " - WEF Klaus Schwaub
The fake money from thin air at interest by the criminal cult is robbing you of everything.
We need to remove the rothschildds criminal BIS gang from all business in the whole world.
Its all a criminal operation robbing your children's future.
