Cochrane RCMP officer shoots man after traffic stop near Cochrane

A routine traffic stop in a rural area surrounding Cochrane took a dramatic turn on Tuesday, when a suspect's attempt to evade arrest led to a collision with a police vehicle and a subsequent confrontation with officers.The incident unfolded at approximately 5:08 p.m. when Cochrane RCMP officers attempted to arrest a suspect following a traffic stop. However, the suspect's vehicle collided with a police vehicle during the attempted arrest, rendering the suspect's vehicle inoperable.Following the collision, the suspect exited his vehicle, leading to a confrontation with RCMP officers. During the confrontation, an RCMP officer discharged their service weapon. The suspect sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while no officers or members of the public were harmed during the altercation.As per legislative requirements, the Director of Law Enforcement was promptly notified of the incident, prompting the deployment of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) to conduct an independent investigation. In addition to ASIRT's investigation, the RCMP has initiated its internal review process to provide a comprehensive account of the events that transpired. This internal review will assess RCMP training, policies, police response procedures, and the duty status of the involved officer.