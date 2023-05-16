A new study from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds Canadians’ confidence in their international reputation slid under the current federal Liberal government.
Half of Canadians (51%) say Canada has a good or very good reputation abroad, a 33-point drop since 2018. Today, 25% say the nation’s reputation is poor or very poor and 24% say it's average.
In a cache of recently-leaked Pentagon documents, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly admitted Canada is unlikely to ever meet the 2% of GDP defence spending target recommended by NATO.
Defence spending in Canada will rise to $41.5 billion next year and peak at $51.1 billion in FY 2026-27. However, that would only get Canada from 1.46 to 1.6% of defence spending to GDP. Canada’s Parliamentary Budget Officer said Canada needed to increase defence spending by $75.3 billion over the next five years just to meet NATO’s 2% benchmark.
When presented with these figures, 47% of Angus Reid respondents would increase spending to the NATO goal, while another 7% would increase spending even more than that. The proportion saying Canada should increase its spending to 2% or higher has increased 11 points since 2019.
Meanwhile, one-in-three Canadians (34%) say the current spending level of 1.3% of GDP is fine. Only one-in-eight (12%) say current spending is too high and should be reduced.
Opinions vary greatly according to age and gender. Women and men younger than 35 are much more likely than those older to say spending should be reduced, while men older than 34 are most supportive of an increase to or beyond the 2% target.
Eighty percent of Liberal voters think Canada’s reputation is still good or very good, while 56% of Conservative voters believe it is poor or very poor.
NATO’s annual list of members’ defence expenditures shows Canada’s ratio of defence spending to its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell from 1.42% in 2020 to 1.36% in 2021 to 1.27% in 2022. That ranks Canada six from the bottom in NATO between the Czech Republic and Slovenia.
Of the 29 NATO member states, nine countries have defence spending ratios above 2%: Greece (3.76%) the US (3.47%), Poland (2.42%) Lithuania (2.36%) Estonia (2.34%), the UK (2.12%) Latvia (2.1%) Croatia (2.03%) and the Slovak Republic (2%).
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau.
He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
(4) comments
Yes Raz, couldn't agree more. He should sell himself as a weight loss remedy, one look at the POS & you loose your appetite.
"Eighty percent of Liberal voters think...." Now there's a oxymoron.
Please cover up his face WS.
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.