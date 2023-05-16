Justin Trudeau in India

A new study from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds Canadians’ confidence in their international reputation slid under the current federal Liberal government.

Half of Canadians (51%) say Canada has a good or very good reputation abroad, a 33-point drop since 2018. Today, 25% say the nation’s reputation is poor or very poor and 24% say it's average.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(4) comments

gtkeough
gtkeough

Yes Raz, couldn't agree more. He should sell himself as a weight loss remedy, one look at the POS & you loose your appetite.

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

"Eighty percent of Liberal voters think...." Now there's a oxymoron.

Report Add Reply
Raz
Raz

Please cover up his face WS.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

